Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make moves ahead of Chiefs game

Dec 25, 2021 at 03:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed punter Corliss Waitman to the 53-man roster after punter Pressley Harvin III was ruled out for the game Sunday due to a personal situation. Waitman was on the Patriots practice squad.

The team also signed punter Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad and elevated him to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Chiefs game.

The Steelers also made other moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Guard J.C. Hassenauer was activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured List. The team also elevated guard Rashaad Coward, running back Trey Edmunds, and linebacker John Simon to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday's game. In addition, receiver Steven Sims was placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

Waitman originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was signed to a reserve/future contract following the season but released in May after the team drafted Harvin. Waitman punted at South Alabama where in four seasons he had 158 punts for 6,740 yards, an average of 42.7. Had his best season in 2017 when he had a 45.2-yard average.

Nizialek was with the Atlanta Falcons this season, punting in the first four games of the season. 

Hassenauer was placed on the list on Nov. 27 with a shoulder injury. He returned to practice ahead of the Titans game, and the Steelers had a 21-day window to active him.

Hassenauer played in 10 games, starting one, this season. In 2020 he played in 15 games, starting four. He made his first NFL start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Hassenauer also started the following week against the Washington Football Team. In Week 15 Hassenauer stepped in and started at left guard, and started at center Week 17. Hassenauer originally joined the Steelers in 2019 and spent time that season on the team's active roster and practice squad. Hassenauer, who played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was released by the Falcons prior to the start of the regular season but was added to the practice squad where he spent part of the season.

Coward, who was activated for the Titans game as well, was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

Edmunds has been on the practice squad since the beginning of the season. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad throughout the 2020 season, playing in one game. In 2020, Edmunds was elevated from the practice squad for the team's Week 5 and Week 7 games, before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31. He didn't have any carries last season.

Simon was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 13. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Ravens (2013-16), and also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), New England Patriots (2018-20), and most recently the Tennessee Titans (2021). Simon has played in 99 games and has 259 tackles in 99 games, 21 sacks and two interceptions.

After Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Coward, Edwards and Simon will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Related Content

news

Adams activated from COVID List

Montravius Adams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday
news

Steelers make move ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers place Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Steelers make moves ahead of tonight's game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad for tonight's game against the Vikings
news

Steelers activate Spillane from COVID List

Linebacker Robert Spillane was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Ravens game

Carlos Davis was activated from the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens
news

Watt activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

T.J. Watt was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday
news

Steelers make additional roster move

Linebacker Robert Spillane was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Roster moves continue for the Steelers

Ray-Ray McCloud returns from COVID list, Joe Haeg placed on COVID list
news

Steelers make roster move

The team signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams
Advertising