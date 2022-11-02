Pickett learning through 'trial by fire'

But after playing three of their past four games on the road, the Steelers play five of their final nine games at home.

The Steelers' lone win in Pickett's four starts came at Acrisure Stadium three weeks ago against Tampa Bay. Coming out of their bye, the Steelers have back-to-back home games against the Saints and Bengals.

A pair of home games could be just what the doctor ordered.

But the struggles for Pickett weren't unexpected.

"I think for Kenny, a lot of quarterbacks that have gotten drafted in the first round have come in their first year and it has maybe not been as rosy as everybody has hoped and it's turned out to be really good, right?" Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. "There's statistical data to that. That doesn't make it OK right now. We're not all sitting here like, 'Oh, it's fine,' and he's not either. We want him to get better every day. We want that for everybody. Kenny is the quarterback and he's the focal point, but that goes for everybody."

Pickett admitted following the Steelers' 35-13 loss to the Eagles that he and the rest of the offense need to play better. He's taking ownership of what the Steelers, who have fallen to last in the NFL in scoring heading into their bye week, are putting on the field.

"We've been having these problems all year. That has to get changed," Pickett said. "That has to get fixed. We need to look each other in the eyes and get it turned around. We're only going to be able to do it. Coaches can say whatever they want. Everyone else in the media and fans can say what they want. But at the end of the day it's down to us so we have to figure it out."