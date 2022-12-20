Pickett will start if cleared to play against Raiders

Tomlin and Harris have a close relationship, one that isn't because of what Harris did on the field, but what he has done since he finished playing.

"He's just a special man," said Tomlin. "Forget the player. Obviously, I never knew the player. I know the man. Just what an awesome representation of this organization, this community, a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him. I just admire his passion for Pittsburgh and young people. He served a long time on the board with my wife at the Pittsburgh Promise and his passion for others and this place, the Steelers, is unparalleled and is to be admired."

Coming together: The Steelers offensive line is one unit Tomlin has said all season is a group that is growing, a group that is developing as they play together.

And as they head into Week 16 of the season, it's a group that is playing their best football right now.

They have gelled as a unit, and as Tomlin said, "Their arrow is pointed up."

"I think it's reflective of the collective," said Tomlin. "They're doing a better job of communicating. The time that they spend together. I see them working hard at the things that you can't measure, the intangible qualities that makes a group a group.