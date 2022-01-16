Steelers inactives Wild Card Round vs. Chiefs

Healthy.

It's a word most NFL teams want to be described as in the postseason, and for the Steelers the description is accurate as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

And the inactives reflect that.

It's not about who is inactive, instead it's about who is active for the Steelers.

But first, we'll start with the inactives. Not dressing for the Steelers tonight are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, receiver Cody White, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Running back Najee Harris was listed as questionable initially on the game status report but was removed from the report on Saturday and declared good to go for tonight after suffering an elbow injury against the Ravens last week.

"The elbow is getting good," said Harris following practice on Friday. "It was sore for a couple of days but it's feeling better."

The Steelers will also have one of their most electric receivers after JuJu Smith-Schuster was activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday. Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Steelers Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos and underwent surgery for it. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16 and returned to practice this past Thursday.

Smith-Schuster had 15 receptions for 129 yards, an 8.6-yard average, and no receiving touchdowns in five games prior to the injury. He had three carries for nine yards and one rushing touchdown.

Fellow receiver Diontae Johnson said he liked what he saw from Smith-Schuster in practice this week, and that it was like watching the player he has become accustomed to seeing.

"I thought he looked smooth," said Johnson. "He still has great hands, a natural catcher. Big hands, strong. Just seeing him run around, he is still JuJu at the end of the day and it's exciting.

"I'm happy he is back. I'm going to be excited for him, to see him do what he does, which is make plays."

As far as the punter spot, it will be Pressley Harvin III who gets the duties today after the team released Corliss Waitman on Saturday. Harvin missed two games, Week 16 and 17, after the passing of his father, but returned against the Ravens.

"We've had great success with Christian (Kuntz) snapping and Pressley holding, and Boz (Chris Boswell) kicking," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We've been in some big moments (with placekicking), and so that was a decision-maker last week. And wouldn't you know, we go out there (in Baltimore) and in that inclement weather, and those guys snap-hold-kick and send us home with a victory. Punting is just a part of the equation. That snap-hold-kick component, the cohesion required to be varsity there is attractive as well. And so, Pressley remains our punter."