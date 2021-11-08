Steelers inactives for Week 9 vs. Bears

The Steelers will be without tight end Eric Ebron tonight when they take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field after he was ruled out for the second-straight week with a hamstring injury and is inactive.

Also inactive is offensive tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland.

One player who is active tonight is kicker Chris Boswell. Boswell suffered a concussion last week against the Cleveland Browns but was a full participant in practice in the latter part of the week.

Also, as expected, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is active. While he was on the injury report during the week, including the addition of a right shoulder injury, Coach Mike Tomlin stated on Saturday that he would in fact start tonight.

In Ebron's absence, both Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry stepped up last week against Cleveland, with Gentry having the best day of his career with three receptions for 39 yards, including a 24-yard reception.

In addition, the team elevated tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for the game. Rader was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season. He previously spent time on the Steelers practice squad and active roster in 2020. Rader, who played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area, spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. He originally signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers early in the 2019 offseason.