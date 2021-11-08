Inactives

Presented by

Steelers inactives for Week 9 vs. Bears

Nov 08, 2021 at 06:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will be without tight end Eric Ebron tonight when they take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field after he was ruled out for the second-straight week with a hamstring injury and is inactive.

Also inactive is offensive tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland. 

One player who is active tonight is kicker Chris Boswell. Boswell suffered a concussion last week against the Cleveland Browns but was a full participant in practice in the latter part of the week.

Also, as expected, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is active. While he was on the injury report during the week, including the addition of a right shoulder injury, Coach Mike Tomlin stated on Saturday that he would in fact start tonight.

In Ebron's absence, both Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry stepped up last week against Cleveland, with Gentry having the best day of his career with three receptions for 39 yards, including a 24-yard reception.

In addition, the team elevated tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for the game. Rader was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season. He previously spent time on the Steelers practice squad and active roster in 2020. Rader, who played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area, spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. He originally signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers early in the 2019 offseason.

The remainder of the inactives are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Steelers Inactives
No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins
No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland
No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon
No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson
No. 72 T Zach Banner
No. 85 TE Eric Ebron

Bears Inactives
No. 4 DB Eddie Jackson
No. 8 RB Damien Williams
No. 9 QB Nick Foles
No. 25 DB Artie Burns
No. 44 LB Alec Ogletree
No. 52 LB Khalil Mack
No. 81 TE J.P. Holtz

