Steelers inactives for Week 8 vs. Jaguars

The Steelers dealt with injuries all week and that is impacting the cornerback position today.

Starting cornerback Levi Wallace is inactive, dealing with foot injury that impacted his week of practice. Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with a calf injury and listed as questionable, is active and will play today.

"I am playing Sunday," said Porter matter-of-factly after practice on Thursday.

Porter saw increased playing time last week against the Los Angeles Rams and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was pleased with how the rookie performed.

"I thought he handled himself well," said Austin. "He did some really good things coverage-wise. It's what we talk about every week, is the more he plays, the better he plays, the more he progresses, the more snaps he gets, then he'll earn those snaps, and I think he earned those last week and he'll continue to do that.

"I'll say this: He's earned more snaps and he'll probably get some more snaps. I think he's played well. We were talking about with him, we're addressing the tackling. If you want to be an every-down corner in this league you got to be able to tackle. So, he's continuing to progress in that regard, and we will just keep pushing."

With the injuries at cornerback, Darius Rush will be active this week for the first time. Rush was signed off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Oct. 18 and knows if called upon in game he has an expectation to meet.

"I have been getting into the playbook since I have been here, getting an opportunity when I get on the field to go take those reps, I have to make sure I know what I am doing," said Rush. "It's my responsibility to make sure I am executing and knowing my assignment.

"When I am on that field there is a standard I am supposed to play at. That is the standard I am going to play at any time I am between those white lines. If I wasn't prepared, they would have me take reps (in practice)."

Receiver Diontae Johnson is active today after missing practice one day this week. He was a full participant on Friday after missing practice on Thursday.

"I was just taking a day off," said Johnson during the week. "They wanted to give my legs a rest. It is nothing serious. I am going to be ready for Sunday."