Steelers inactives for Week 8 vs. Browns

The Steelers head into today's game against the Browns without tight end Eric Ebron, who was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Melvin Ingram III, who missed time in practice last week because of a groin injury and was downgraded to out on Saturday. Also inactive is offensive tackle Zach Banner for the second straight game.

With Ingram out, the Steelers elevated defensive end Taco Charlton to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.

Charlton was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons he has recorded 11 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss. He has played in a total of 44 games with three different teams, the Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield will start today. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is active today. On the flip side, cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) is inactive today, as is receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), who has 13 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

With Ebron out, rookie Pat Freiermuth will continue to see plenty of action. Freiermuth has 18 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

"I think he's doing a really good job," said Ben Roethlisberger. "I probably need to be better getting him involved more because I trust him, he's in the right spot. It's on me to get him more involved. I need to start making a more conscious effort to do that."

In the win over the Seahawks before the bye, Freiermuth was targeted seven times, and proved Roethlisberger right with seven catches for 58 yards.

So is Freiermuth becoming Roethlisberger's security blanket?

"I hope so," said Freiermuth with a smile. "It was an awesome feeling getting the targets I did, but I've got to continue to improve and continue to be there for him when he needs me."

Running back Anthony McFarland is active for the first time this season after being activated from the Reserve/Injured Designated for Return list.

"I think Ant's a little bit different than our other backs and that doesn't mean he's better or worse," said offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "Impact is obviously what you do on those key plays when you get a chance. I do think Ant is a little bit different than our other backs, so as he continues to come on and when and if we can get him involved, I think there is a difference in what he can do. As far as his impact, it's just dependent on if we call the right play at the right time."