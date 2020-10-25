Steelers Inactives for Week 7 vs Titans

The Steelers will be without fullback Derek Watt and cornerback Mike Hilton when the team takes on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium today. Both players were ruled out on Friday with injuries, Watt a hamstring and Hilton a shoulder injury, and they are inactive today.

Watt missed the Eagles game in Week 5 with the hamstring and returned for the Week 6 game against the Browns, but reaggravated it. Hilton was injured against the Browns.

On the good news side, guard David DeCastro and receiver Diontae Johnson both return today after missing the Browns game.

Jordan Berry will handle the punting duties today after the team released punter Dustin Colquitt on Friday and signed Berry on Saturday. Berry had been the Steelers punter from 2015-19, before they signed Colquitt prior to the 2020 season and in turn released Berry.

The team also elevated running back Trey Edmunds and linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster for the game and both will dress for the game. With Watt and Hilton out, Edmunds and Elliott will be an asset on special teams. They will both revert back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers.

Joining Watt and Hilton on the inactive list today are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tight end Zach Gentry, offensive tackle Derwin Gray, defensive tackle Carlos Davis and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.