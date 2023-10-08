Steelers inactives for Week 5 vs. Ravens

The Steelers inactives for today's game against the Ravens are mainly a result of injuries the team is dealing with.

Guard James Daniels, tight end Pat Freiermuth, punter Pressley Harvin III, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, and tackle Dan Moore Jr. were all ruled out on Friday and are inactive today.

With Moore not playing, rookie Broderick Jones will make his first NFL start.

"I feel really good about what he's done to tee up his performance from a practice perspective, the amount of urgency that he has, the quality of his play," said Coach Mike Tomlin of Jones. "He's gotten his feet wet now. I thought the quality of his play (against the Texans) improved over the course of the game. Oftentimes when you get inserted into a game like that, you got to get on a moving train, and you feel some of that. That was evident. I think he gave up a pressure on his first snap, but I thought he got better throughout. And I think it's reasonable to expect him to be really solid with a week's prep."

Jones said he is ready to go against the Ravens, excited for his opportunity.

"I am excited. I am ready to go," said Jones. "Just ready to get the week started, get the preparation in all the phases of the game going. Locking in on what I need to and trying to perform to the best of my ability."

Jones said his mindset didn't change at all this week, as every week he goes into it with the thought that he is just one play away from stepping on the field.

"It's the same always," said Jones. "It's always one play away. We always say that, so we try to prepare to the best of our ability even if you are not a starter, because you never know."

With Freiermuth out, rookie Darnell Washington will have a vastly increased role and could get his first NFL start.

"It's exciting," said Washington. "I can't wait to get out there and give it my all."

With Harvin out, the Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing from the practice squad for the second consecutive game.

Wing punted five times last week against the Texans, with a 40.8-yard net average and a long of 52 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.

Wing previously played for the Steelers, appearing in each of the teams 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards, while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Following his time with the Steelers, Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

In 64 career NFL games, Wing has a 44.7-yard gross average and a 38.8-yard net average. He has placed 100 punts inside the 20-yard line. Wing also played in the AAF and in the XFL last season.

The Steelers also elevated offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from the practice squad with the two offensive lineman down.

McCollum was with the Steelers in training camp, but released prior to the start of the season. He was signed to the practice squad heading into the team's Week 2 game against the Browns game. McCollum also spent the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad.

McCollum was originally claimed by the Steelers off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp in 2022. McCollum has spent time with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Steelers, playing in 13 games, with one start, during his three-year career.