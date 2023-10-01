Inactives

Steelers inactives for Week 4 vs. Texans

Oct 01, 2023
Several of the Steelers inactives today come as no surprise, as both punter Pressley Harvin and guard James Daniels were ruled out on Friday due to injuries.

With Harvin out, the team elevated punter Brad Wing from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for today's game, and he will be handling the punting duties.

Wing was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday with Harvin dealing with the injury.

Wing is no stranger to the Steelers, as he played one season for the black and gold. Wing appeared in each of the Steelers 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards, while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Following his time with the Steelers, Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

In 64 career NFL games, Wing has a 44.7-yard gross average and a 38.8-yard net average. He has placed 100 punts inside the 20-yard line. Wing also played in the AAF and in the XFL last season.

He said being back with the Steelers is special for him, though.

"It's surreal. I love this place. I always loved this place," said Wing. "This is a special place. To be brought back in, see the faces, it's amazing."

As far as Daniels, he didn't practice all week with a groin injury. With Daniels out, guard Nate Herbig is ready to step in.

"I approach every week like I am going to play," said Herbig. "Always having that mentality, being ready when my number is called. That is how I have been approaching it since I got in the league. I am going to keep approaching it like that.

"I got a lot of reps this week. Just trying to take advantage of my opportunities.

"I don't care where I play. I just want to play."

Also inactive today are Mason Rudolph, who is the third quarterback, running back Godwin Igwebuike, receiver Gunner Olszewski and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
No. 6 P Pressley Harvin
No. 48 RB Godwin Igwebuike
No. 78 OL James Daniels
No. 89 WR Gunner Olszewski
No. 96 NT Breiden Fehoko

Texans Inactives
No. 4 CB Tavrierre Thomas
No. 6 LB Denzel Perryman
No. 18 QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)
No. 33 RB Dare Ogunbowale
No. 63 C/G Michael Deiter
No. 74 T Josh Jones
No. 78 LT Laremy Tunsil

