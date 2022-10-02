Steelers inactives for Week 4 vs. Jets

The Steelers will be without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon today, inactive after missing practice all week with a hamstring injury.

With Witherspoon out, it will be up to others to step up in the backend for the defense.

"Losing a starter on your defense is going to be hard at any position," said safety Terrell Edmunds. "Injuries come up. We have other guys that have been working hard. We just have to help them out any way we can in the back end."

One of the players who will see more snaps is cornerback Levi Wallace.

"The standard is the standard," said Wallace. "That is what we all implemented in training camp. Just going out there and making plays when the next person is called. We have to go out there and get the win this week. That's all that's important."

The Steelers elevated cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Ryan Anderson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for the game.

Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 offseason but was released on the final roster cut. Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 10 games his rookie season. He was traded to the New York Giants in 2021, spending time on their practice squad. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, playing in two games. He has played in 44 games with 15 starts and had 78 career tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Anderson was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 52 games, starting four, while recording 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. He signed with the New York Giants in 2021 but was only with the team for the offseason.

The Jets also elevated two players from their practice squad, offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen