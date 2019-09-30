Inactives

Presented by

Steelers inactives for Week 4 vs Bengals

Sep 30, 2019 at 06:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Going into tonight's game the Steelers already knew they would be without Vince Williams, Anthony Chickillo and Roosevelt Nix, all ruled out on Saturday because of injuries.

It became official tonight they will also be without tight end Vance McDonald, who was listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury but is inactive as the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

With McDonald out, newly acquired tight end Nick Vannett will be relied on heavily and he spent the past week preparing for whatever is asked of him. McDonald missed practice all week, giving Vannett plenty of reps that will benefit him.

"That is the easiest way for me to learn is be able to physically do the reps, run through it, go through my assignment rather than just read off a piece of paper," said Vannett. "I always learn better that way. It's nice I was getting so many reps, but at the same time I have to make sure I am taking care of my body because I am getting so many reps."

Another player who should see plenty of action is rookie tight end Zach Gentry. Gentry played last week against San Francisco after McDonald and Xavier Grimble, now on the reserved/injured list, left the game. Gentry got work in practice this week as well, and his teammates saw growth in him.

"Zach has sort of matured a lot this week," said McDonald. "His attitude, his mindset. And I think being in live action last week has helped him realize what it takes and stuff. It's been cool to see that from him this week."

Gentry agreed that being more active in practice and the game plan was a huge benefit.

"It's one thing to have an idea you might be a part of the game plan, like I have previous weeks," said Gentry. "It's another thing when I know I am absolutely going to be a part of the system and contributing so it forced me to mature a lot more.

"It's was great getting the reps. It's prepared me to do my job against multiple different looks. I am feeling more comfortable every day."

Also inactive tonight are offensive linemen Fred Johnson and Chuks Okorafor and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

Steelers Inactives
No. 45 FB Roosevelt Nix
No. 56 LB Anthony Chickillo
No. 74 OL Fred Johnson
No. 76 OL Chukwuma Okorafor
No. 89 TE Vance McDonald
No. 96 DE Isaiah Buggs
No. 98 LB Vince Williams

Bengals Inactives
No. 7 QB Jake Dolegala
No. 18 WR A.J. Green
No. 32 RB Trayveon Williams
No. 58 DE Carl Lawson
No. 72 DE Kerry Wynn
No. 77 OT Cordy Glenn
No. 98 DT Ryan Glasgow

Related Content

news

Steelers inactives Wild Card Round vs. Chiefs

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs. Browns

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 15 vs. Titans

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 14 vs. Vikings

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 13 vs. Ravens

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 12 at. Bengals

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 10 vs. Lions

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 9 vs. Bears

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 8 vs. Browns

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium

Advertising