Steelers inactives for Week 3 at Browns

The Steelers head into tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns a healthy team, and the gameday inactives reflect that.
Linebacker David Anenih, who was signed to the 53-man roster just one week ago, will be inactive for the second straight week.
With Anenih inactive, linebacker Delontae Scott will be active for the game. Scott was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster just before gametime.
Scott, who was also elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the Patriots game and saw action in the game, was originally signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2021 and spent time on the Active/Inactive roster as a game day call up last season as well, playing in one game.
Also inactive tonight are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudersmilk and linebacker Mark Robinson.
The Browns elevated tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Chester Rogers to the Active/Inactive roster for tonight's game. In addition, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is inactive, ruled out earlier this week. Two former Steelers offensive linemen, tackles Chris Hubbard and Joe Haeg, are inactive as well.
Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 82 WR Steven Sims
No. 92 DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
No. 93 LB Mark Robinson
No. 96 LB David Anenih
Browns Inactives
No. 8 QB Kellen Mond
No. 12 WR Michael Woods II
No. 25 RB Demetric Felton
No. 39 S Richard LeCounte III
No. 59 T Joe Haeg
No. 74 T Chris Hubbard
No. 90 DE Jadeveon Clowney