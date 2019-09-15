Inactives

Presented by

Steelers inactives for Week 2 vs Seahawks

Sep 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On Friday Roosevelt Nix was ruled out for today's game against the Seahawks, so it's no surprise he leads the inactive list.

Other than Nix the Steelers have a healthy roster so there are no major surprises on the inactive list, the majority similar to the list the team had last week against New England.

Cornerback Justin Layne, guard Fred Johnson, tackle Chuks Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end Isaiah Buggs are all inactive. All but Okorafor are rookies.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who was signed earlier this week, is also inactive.

The Steelers also only have two quarterbacks on the roster, so for the first time in a while there isn't a quarterback listed as inactive.

Both Maurkice Pouncey and Joe Haden, who were listed as questionable for the game, are both active today. The Steelers also get Sean Davis back, who missed last week's game against the Patriots.

Steelers Inactives
No. 31 CB Justin Layne
No. 45 FB Roosevelt Nix
No. 51 LB Jayrone Elliott
No. 74 OL Fred Johnson
No. 76 OL Chukwuma Okorafor
No. 81 TE Zach Gentry
No. 96 DE Isaiah Buggs

Seahawks Inactives
No. 11 WR Gary Jennings
No. 23 CB Neiko Thorpe
No. 33 FS Tedric Thompson
No. 52 C Joey Hunt
No. 83 WR David Moore
No. 94 DE Ziggy Ansah
No. 97 DT Poona Ford

Related Content

news

Steelers inactives Wild Card Round vs. Chiefs

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs. Browns

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 15 vs. Titans

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 14 vs. Vikings

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 13 vs. Ravens

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 12 at. Bengals

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

news

Steelers inactives for Week 10 vs. Lions

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 9 vs. Bears

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field

news

Steelers inactives for Week 8 vs. Browns

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium

Advertising