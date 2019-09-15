Steelers inactives for Week 2 vs Seahawks

On Friday Roosevelt Nix was ruled out for today's game against the Seahawks, so it's no surprise he leads the inactive list.
Other than Nix the Steelers have a healthy roster so there are no major surprises on the inactive list, the majority similar to the list the team had last week against New England.
Cornerback Justin Layne, guard Fred Johnson, tackle Chuks Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end Isaiah Buggs are all inactive. All but Okorafor are rookies.
Linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who was signed earlier this week, is also inactive.
The Steelers also only have two quarterbacks on the roster, so for the first time in a while there isn't a quarterback listed as inactive.
Both Maurkice Pouncey and Joe Haden, who were listed as questionable for the game, are both active today. The Steelers also get Sean Davis back, who missed last week's game against the Patriots.
Steelers Inactives
No. 31 CB Justin Layne
No. 45 FB Roosevelt Nix
No. 51 LB Jayrone Elliott
No. 74 OL Fred Johnson
No. 76 OL Chukwuma Okorafor
No. 81 TE Zach Gentry
No. 96 DE Isaiah Buggs
Seahawks Inactives
No. 11 WR Gary Jennings
No. 23 CB Neiko Thorpe
No. 33 FS Tedric Thompson
No. 52 C Joey Hunt
No. 83 WR David Moore
No. 94 DE Ziggy Ansah
No. 97 DT Poona Ford