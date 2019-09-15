Steelers inactives for Week 2 vs Seahawks

On Friday Roosevelt Nix was ruled out for today's game against the Seahawks, so it's no surprise he leads the inactive list.

Other than Nix the Steelers have a healthy roster so there are no major surprises on the inactive list, the majority similar to the list the team had last week against New England.

Cornerback Justin Layne, guard Fred Johnson, tackle Chuks Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end Isaiah Buggs are all inactive. All but Okorafor are rookies.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who was signed earlier this week, is also inactive.

The Steelers also only have two quarterbacks on the roster, so for the first time in a while there isn't a quarterback listed as inactive.