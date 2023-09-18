Steelers inactives for Week 2 vs. Browns

The Steelers went into Week 1 a healthy team, and the inactives reflected that.

Tonight, when they face the Browns, who is active is somewhat a reflection of the injuries the team has been dealing with.

Receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. were both expected to be inactive as they were ruled out with injuries, but before the game they were placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener and McFarland was added to the injury report during the week with a knee injury.

In Johnson's absence, it will be receiver by committee, with everyone needing to step up. In addition to George Pickens, Allen Robison II and Calvin Austin III being a key part of the passing game, expect Miles Boykin and Gunner Olszewski, who was inactive a week ago, to have expanded roles.

The Steelers are also still dealing with the aftereffects of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward being placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

With that in mind, defensive lineman Armon Watts will be among those active for tonight's game. Watts, who was inactive a week ago, signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is ready to go.

"I am always excited to step on the field," said Watts. "I am the new guy in the room. I am going on year five, started a lot of games, played in a lot of games. Last week for me I took it as a learning experience. I got to go out there and watch those guys, how they play this defense and prepare for this week.

"When the opportunity presents itself, you make the most of it. I knew my opportunity would come quickly. I am ready for it. I have been ready for it. I have been in this situation before and have been successful. I am very excited."

The team also promoted running back Qadree Ollison to the Active/Inactive Roster for the game. Ollison was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.

Ollison was selected by the Falcons in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 152nd overall selection. He played in 19 games for the Falcons, also spending time on their practice squad, and had 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns, including four his rookie season. He played in three games for the Cowboys in 2022, also spending time on their practice squad.