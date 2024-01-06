Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Steelers go into today's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a depleted secondary once again, with safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson both inactive for a game with plenty on the line.

Fitzpatrick, who was selected to the Pro Bowl Games earlier this week, is missing his third consecutive game and the seventh game he has been sidelined for this season. Thompson is missing his third straight game as well.

With Fitzpatrick and Thompson out, Damontae Kazee suspended, and Keanu Neal on the Reserve/Injured List, it will be cornerback Patrick Peterson who is once again expected to step up and play safety.

"Pat competes, but it's his preparation," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "Pat's a very smart guy. It's not like he's out of position a lot of times, and I think that allows you to have that versatility because you understand not only what you're doing, but what's going on behind."

The Steelers elevated safety Eric Rowe from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the third consecutive game. Rowe, who started against the Bengals and Seahawks, has 17 tackles, 12 of them solo stops, an interception and a tackle for a loss in two games this season.

The news isn't all bad for the Steelers. Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who missed the Seahawks game with a pectoral injury, is active today.

"These guys, this organization mean a lot to me," said Roberts on Thursday. "And at the end of the day I'm going to always do everything in my power to play. At the end of the day, too, if I can play, I can play. I don't believe in sitting out, I'm good.

"If I'm healthy enough and feel good enough, at the end of the day I cherish everybody in this locker room."

The inside linebacker position also got some help with the elevation of Myles Jack from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the third straight game. Jack, who started against the Seahawks, has 14 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, a sack and a tackle for a loss in two games.

In addition to Fitzpatrick and Thompson, the inactives include cornerback Darius Rush, linebacker Blake Martinez, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and Mitch Trubisky, who is the third quarterback.