Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Steelers go into today's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium with a lot on the line, as they must win, and get some help, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

And they got some key players back just in time.

Receiver Diontae Johnson, cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green were all activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List late in the week and will be active today.

The team will be without starting left tackle rookie Dan Moore Jr., inactive with a foot injury. Moore has been a consistent force on the line all season, starting 16 games before missing today's game.

The Steelers elevated guard Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive List from the practice squad for the game. Coward, who was activated for the Titans, Chiefs and Browns games as well, was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

Receiver James Washington won't play today after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday.

In addition, defensive coordinator Keith Butler will not be coaching against the Ravens due to COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be handled by Coach Mike Tomlin and Senior Defensive Asst./Secondary Coach Teryl Austin.

Also inactive today are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punter Corliss Waitman, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.