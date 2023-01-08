Inactives

Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Browns

Jan 08, 2023 at 11:30 AM

The Steelers go into today's game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium a relatively healthy team, something they need as they are fighting for a playoff spot today.

The team will be missing defensive back Tre Norwood, inactive for the second straight week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Raiders in Week 16. Norwood missed practice all week and was ruled out on Friday's injury report.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Myles Jack are both active for today's game. They were listed on the injury report as questionable on Friday.

The Steelers elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad and he will be active today. Wren was originally signed to the practice squad in Sept., spending all but one week on there in 2022. Wren was also elevated for last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team before the start of the season. Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In addition to Norwood, the other inactives today are quarterback Mason Rudolph, linebacker Malik Reed, guard Kendrick Green, linebacker Tae Crowder and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 21 DB Tre Norwood
No. 50 LB Malik Reed
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 54 LB Tae Crowder
No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

Browns Inactives
No. 8 QB Kellen Mond
No. 25 RB Demetric Felton Jr.
No. 31 CB Thomas Graham
No. 57 DT Ben Stille
No. 58 DE Isaiah Thomas
No. 78 OT Jack Conklin
No. 90 DE Jadeveon Clowney

