Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs Ravens

The Steelers go into today's game without two starters on offense with center Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Conner both inactive, ruled out after missing the entire week with injuries.

B.J. Finney will make the start at center, his third start this season. Finney started two games earlier this season, both Steelers wins.

"I prepare to play all three spots on any given Sunday," said Finney. "When I do get the call to start, my prep stays the same, I just lock in on one position.

"Mentally it's easier when I know I am starting because you know what to expect. You are going in and you are going to be able to get into a rhythm as opposed to just being pressed in there. When you are just thrown in there the adrenaline is still going crazy, trying to pick up the speed and make sure everything stays up to rhythm. When you start you settle in the groove and find the rhythm with everybody."

This will be Conner's sixth game being inactive this season, plus multiple games where he left early because of injuries, so the running backs are no strangers to stepping up.

"It's the next man up mentality," said Jaylen Samuels. "We have to just have the mentality to go in there and make plays and step up.

"We have to get things going. We have to get the run game going. We know the team we are going up against this week. Whenever we have the opportunity, we have to make it count. It's a must-win game for us. We have to go out there, believe in each other, have that pride and just go out there and execute.

"We have to practice hard, practice with that mentality. Bring that same mentality that we bring every week. Don't really change anything. Just do what we have to do, handle our business and have fun."

For just the second time this season quarterback Paxton Lynch will be active. Lynch was active Week 6 against the Chargers, but didn't play, when Mason Rudolph was inactive for the game and Devlin Hodges started. With Rudolph on IR, Lynch is Hodges' backup this week.

"I feel good," said Lynch. "Whatever they need me to do, I will be ready to do. That is why they brought me here, to help this team win if I was called upon. So that is what I am going to be ready for."