Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs. Browns

The Steelers will be without rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson, who was ruled out due to a foot injury, and punter Pressley Harvin III, who missed practice all week for personal reasons, when they take on the Cleveland Browns tonight.

The team added punter Corliss Waitman ahead of the Chiefs game last week, which Harvin missed as well, and he will get the call again tonight.

Also inactive tonight is quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

Linebacker Tegray Scales was signed over the weekend for depth at linebacker. Scales was on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Steelers are familiar with Scales after he spent time on the team's practice squad and active roster in 2019 and 2020, playing in four games last season.

Scales, who first signed with the Steelers in Jan., 2019, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Rams following the 2018 NFL Draft. Scales played collegiately at Indiana where the linebacker had 325 tackles and 18 sacks.

The team elevated guard Rashaad Coward and running back Trey Edmunds to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns as COVID-19 replacements.

Coward, who was activated for the Titans and Chiefs games as well, was originally signed to a one-year contract in March. He was released on the final roster cut before the start of the season, brought back a few days later, and released again in early October. He was then signed to the practice squad on Nov. 23.

Edmunds, who was also activated for the Chiefs game, has been on the practice squad since the beginning of the season. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad throughout the 2020 season, playing in one game. In 2020, Edmunds was elevated from the practice squad for the team's Week 5 and Week 7 games, before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31. He didn't have any carries last season.