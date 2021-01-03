 Skip to main content
Steelers inactives for Week 17 vs Browns

Jan 03, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers inactives for today's game against the Cleveland Browns are basically a who's who of the Steelers roster.

Kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) were both ruled out on Friday with injuries and are inactive.

With Boswell out, the Steelers activated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster as a COVID-19 replacement on Saturday. Wright was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster prior to the Week 16 game against Indianapolis and Week 13 game against Washington. Against Indianapolis he connected on all four of his extra point attempts. Against Washington he kicked a 37-yard field goal and hit both of his extra point attempts.

They aren't the only starters who won't be playing today, though. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out on Friday after earlier in the week Coach Mike Tomlin stated that his signal caller will get a rest today as the Steeler have already secured a playoff berth and won the AFC North. With Roethlisberger out, Mason Rudolph will get the start today and Joshua Dobbs will be active for the first time this season.

In addition to Roethlisberger, linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey will also be inactive after being ruled out on Saturday. Roethlisberger, Watt, Heyward, Pouncey, Boswell and Edmunds did not make the trip to Cleveland.

The Steelers made other roster moves on Saturday, including placing cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and defensive end Cassius Marsh on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. In addition, the team elevated offensive tackle Anthony Coyle and wide receiver Deon Cain to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad, and elevated tight end Kevin Rader, along with Wright, to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

The full list of inactives is below.

Steelers Inactives
No. 7 QB Ben Roethlisberger
No. 9 K Chris Boswell
No. 34 S Terrell Edmunds
No. 53 C Maurkice Pouncey
No. 90 LB T.J. Watt
No. 97 DT Cameron Heyward

Browns Inactives
No. 37 S Tedric Thompson
No. 53 C Nick Harris
No. 62 T Blake Hance
No. 70 T Kendall Lamm
No. 83 WR Alexander Hollins
No. 91 DE Joe Jackson

