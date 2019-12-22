Steelers inactives for Week 16 vs Jets

The Steelers head into today's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in a manner they haven't headed into a game in a long time.

With all players healthy and ready to go.

For the first time in five games the team will have JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the lineup as he is active and ready to go.

"It feels great. It's been a while," said Smith-Schuster. "I feel like I am my usual self, being around football. It means a lot. When I am not around football, I tend to lose my mind. When I am out there with the boys, running routes, catching balls, it feels great.

"When you aren't playing football, and it's part of your day, it's your job, and when you aren't around it you are like what am I doing. I notice my mood change a lot."

Smith-Schuster said he feels like he can be an asset to the team if he does play, giving the offense another weapon they can use down the stretch.

"I think I can do a lot for this team, being a leader, being a role model for these guys. We have a young receiver group" said Smith-Schuster. "Moreso just being out there and making plays. Being able to go out there and make those contested catches, doing what I usually do.

"We have guys who have been doing it. We have guys who have been making a spark the time I haven't been out here. I think I would just be another asset to this team.

"I am super excited."