Steelers inactives for Week 16 vs Jets

Dec 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers head into today's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in a manner they haven't headed into a game in a long time.

With all players healthy and ready to go.

For the first time in five games the team will have JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the lineup as he is active and ready to go.

"It feels great. It's been a while," said Smith-Schuster. "I feel like I am my usual self, being around football. It means a lot. When I am not around football, I tend to lose my mind. When I am out there with the boys, running routes, catching balls, it feels great.

"When you aren't playing football, and it's part of your day, it's your job, and when you aren't around it you are like what am I doing. I notice my mood change a lot."

Smith-Schuster said he feels like he can be an asset to the team if he does play, giving the offense another weapon they can use down the stretch.

"I think I can do a lot for this team, being a leader, being a role model for these guys. We have a young receiver group" said Smith-Schuster. "Moreso just being out there and making plays. Being able to go out there and make those contested catches, doing what I usually do.

"We have guys who have been doing it. We have guys who have been making a spark the time I haven't been out here. I think I would just be another asset to this team.

"I am super excited."

With everyone healthy, the full list of inactives doesn't have any surprises. They are: Paxton Lynch, Artie Burns, Marcus Allen - who was just placed on the active roster on Friday, Tuzar Skipper, Chuks Okorafor, Zach Gentry, and Amara Darboh, who was also added to the active roster this week.

Steelers Inactives
No. 5 QB Paxton Lynch
No. 25 CB Artie Burns
No. 27 S Marcus Allen
No. 51 LB Tuzar Skipper
No. 76 OL Chukwuma Okorafor
No. 81 TE Zach Gentry
No. 82 WR Amara Darboh

Jets Inactives
No. 18 WR Demaryius Thomas
No. 21 CB Nate Hairston
No. 32 CB Blake Countess
No. 36 RB Josh Adams
No. 38 RB Kenneth Dixon
No. 39 S Bennett Jackson
No. 77 OL Tom Compton

