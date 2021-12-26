Steelers inactives for Week 16 vs. Chiefs

The Steelers will be without multiple players today due to injuries, all of them inactive after being ruled out ahead of game day.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth didn't practice all week, still in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Tennessee Titans last week.

With Freiermuth out, it will be Zach Gentry who will get the call at tight end.

"I feel confident," said Gentry. "I've got a lot of playing time this year and I feel comfortable in the offense and with my role in the offense."

Defensive lineman Chris Wormley also missed practice all week after suffering a groin injury against the Titans and is out. Without Wormley, Cameron Heyward said they will need guys to step up, including rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk

"I'm looking for him to take the next step," said Heyward. "It's going be a group effort, but Isaiahh, he's going to have to play big for us."

Linebacker Buddy Johnson practiced during the week, limited at times, but was ruled out with a foot injury. The Steelers also have linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, so they find themselves thin there.

In addition, punter Pressley Harvin III is inactive. He was ruled out on Saturday as he deals with a personal issue. With Harvin out, the team signed punter Corliss Waitman to the 53-man roster. Waitman was on the Patriots practice squad. The team also signed punter Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad and elevated him to the Active/Inactive Roster for the game, but he is inactive today with Waitman getting the call.

The team also elevated guard Rashaad Coward, running back Trey Edmunds, and linebacker John Simon to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for today's game.

The other inactive for the team is quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The Steelers will also be missing tackle Zach Banner, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland Jr., all on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.