Steelers inactives for Week 15 vs. Colts

The Steelers go into this afternoon's game against the Indianapolis Colts in good shape health-wise, as linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both active today after they spent part of the past week in the concussion protocol. Watt was cleared from the protocol on Wednesday, while Highsmith was cleared on Thursday.

Watt is bringing his normal approach to the game, one he knows has plenty on the line, just like the other 16 games this season.

"You know me. Every game is a must win," said Watt. "People amplify things as we get close to the playoffs. People like to look at where other people are. At the end of the day, it's about this locker room. It's about us handling our business and everything should take care of itself.

"I am not looking forward to anything but the Colts."|

Guard Isaac Seumalo, who didn't practice all week with a shoulder injury, is active today and expected to play.

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is active this week as well, after being inactive against the Patriots, while fellow defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk is inactive.

"It's the name of the business, I knew that much, and I know that is up to me," said Leal of how he had to respond. "It's a matter of what I do next, and it's what I'm going to do."

Returner Godwin Igwebuike continues to be the top kick returner for the team, while Anthony McFarland Jr. is inactive again.

"For me, it's continuing week-by-week to help this team win on special teams," said Igwebiuke. "That is my main role here. Just continuing to take each week with urgency, like Mike T(omlin) talks about, especially with these last couple of games.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to not just be on kickoff return, but even to block on punt returns, run down on kickoffs. Whatever have you. I come with a willing spirit and am looking forward to that."

On the offensive side of the ball it will be Mitch Trubisky at quarterback for the second straight week with Kenny Pickett out with his ankle injury.

"We're trying to streamline things so he can do just that, plays he's comfortable with, so the ball can get out of his hand quickly and get it to the guys, put the guys in spots we want them in so they could get the ball out, be the ones that are receiving the ball when it comes out quick," said interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner.

The offense had a full week to work together, unlike last week when Trubisky made his first start of the season on a short week.

"Mitch has been here for a long time, so I think him and I, actually all the receivers, have a good chemistry with Mitch," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "Him and Kenny have their different nuances in the offense, but we all feel comfortable with whoever.