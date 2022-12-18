Steelers inactives for Week 15 at Panthers

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start today against the Carolina Panthers with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett inactive. Quarterback Mason Rudolph will be active for the first time this season as Trubisky's backup.

Pickett is inactive after being in the concussion protocol following last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens and had been ruled out.

Trubisky replaced Pickett in the first quarter last week, throwing for 276 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

"I'm ready. I'm looking forward to the opportunity," said Trubisky. "We'll take care of the football, we'll move it. If all the guys do their job, play together, I feel good about this week."

Trubisky has played in six games, starting four, this season and completed 100 of 158 pass attempts for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, three coming last week against the Ravens.

"I made some great throws out there. We moved the football up and down the field," said Trubisky of the Ravens' game. "But obviously I've got to take care of the football, especially down in the red zone. I'm looking forward to bouncing back this week and getting that opportunity."

Linebacker Myles Jack is inactive today after dealing with a groin injury all week.

With Jack out this week, rookie linebacker Mark Robinson is active for the third time this season.

"I don't want to say I'm anxious but just being prepared for the moment and understanding what it takes to be here," said Robinson Friday. "To a lot of people, it's a game. But it's real. We do it for a living, and when the opportunity comes your way, we just pray, we get up and go do it. We live for it."