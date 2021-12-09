Steelers inactives for Week 14 vs. Vikings

The Steelers inactive list for tonight's game is almost completely driven by injuries, with the four players who were ruled out on Wednesday all inactive tonight.

Cornerback Joe Haden is missing his fourth straight game with a foot injury. Guard B.J. Finney, who injured his back against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, didn't practice all week and is inactive tonight.

In addition, linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) didn't practice all week, and both are ruled out. Spillane was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but his knee is keeping him sidelined.

With Haden and Finney out, it will be up to others to step in once again.

Last week against the Ravens cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon started at Haden's left cornerback spot. He finished the game with five tackles and a pass defensed. After being inactive for eight of the first nine games, Witherspoon has played in the last three games and will start tonight.

"This kid is a big, tall, lanky kid that is a corner," said defensive coordinator Keith Butler. "Anybody that's got that height and can play corner in this league, it's always a good advantage. A lot of people overlook him and stuff like that. The good thing about trying to run by a big, tall kid is he's long; it's hard to throw over him. He got in position; he made the play on that deep throw. He's going to continue to learn as a young fellow. Smart kid."

When Finney left the Ravens game injured, it was the versatile John Leglue who stepped in and earned praise. Leglue will start tonight.

"Great credit to him. Jumped in there ready to go," said offensive coordinator Matt Canada of Leglue. "You can't warm up to those guys. He came in and gave us a little bit of energy. Really came in excited to play, which you should be. The way we were doing all this back in camp, you guys were asking about him when we had all the linemen out. It seemed like every day somebody was out. You asked how it was going and I told you it was great because we were getting experience. That would be a great example of it's never great when a guy's out, but you have to make the most of that opportunity. He was a guy that, one day, finished practice at center. He's a tackle. He just played at guard. His versatility, his ability to understand what we're doing was really impressive. And obviously, him going in and playing how he played—he had some good and he had some bad—but being able to do it and keep us moving and keep us functioning is a huge, huge credit."

The Steelers also added help on the offensive line, elevating offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Chaz Green to the Active/Inactive Roster for tonight's game.