Steelers inactives for Week 14 vs. Patriots

The Steelers go into tonight's game against the New England Patriots without their starting quarterback, as Kenny Pickett is inactive. Pickett underwent surgery on Monday for a high ankle sprain.

Also inactive tonight is cornerback James Pierre. Pierre didn't practice all week as he was dealing with a shoulder injury. In addition, linebacker Markus Golden, running back Anthony McFarland, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, and offensive tackle Dylan Cook are also inactive.

With Pickett out, it will be Mitch Trubisky who will start, and Mason Rudolph will be active as the backup quarterback for the first time this season.

"Mitch prepares week in and week out like he's the starter," said offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner. "You feel perfectly fine with him going in there because he does everything he needs to do to be duly prepared for the opponent we have. From that standpoint, we don't have any anxiety about him going in there and being able to produce.

"The one thing I've noticed about Mitch is he hasn't flinched at all. Like going back to last year, he comes in every day, has his hard hat on to go to work. That makes you feel good as a coach because you know he's preparing himself the proper way. I don't think anything's changed from when he's been a starter."

Trubisky, who signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2022 season, has played in three games this season and has completed 29 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Trubisky said he plans on being aggressive and doesn't mind taking shots downfield.

"We're trying to score points," said Trubisky. "I'm going to be aggressive. I'm going to take care of the football, and we've got to play better as an offense. We're going against a good defense this week that is well-coached. So, we've got to do our job and execute.

"We want to be an aggressive offense. So, whatever that means, taking care of football, we've got to find ways to score points. That's the bottom line."