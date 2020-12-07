 Skip to main content
Steelers inactives for Week 13 vs Washington

Dec 07, 2020 at 03:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will be without two key players when they take on the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field today.

Kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback Steven Nelson are both inactive for today's game.

Boswell was added to the team's injury report on Saturday with a hip injury and listed as questionable. He was downgraded to doubtful on Sunday.

With Boswell out, the team elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. Wright is no stranger to the Steelers. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the 2019 training camp with the team. Wright played at the University of Central Florida (UCF) where he still holds the school record for career points (375) and field goals made (55).

Nelson suffered a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens last Wednesday and didn't practice all week. He was listed as doubtful on the status report on Saturday and is unable to go today.

Also inactive today are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, offensive tackle Derwin Gray and tight end Kevin Rader.

Steelers Inactives
No. 5 QB Josh Dobbs
No. 9 K Chris Boswell
No. 22 CB Steven Nelson
No. 73 DT Carlos Davis
No. 77 OT Derwin Gray
No. 87 TE Kevin Rader

Washington Inactives
No. 19 WR Robert Foster
No. 46 S Cole Luke
No. 52 DE Ryan Anderson
No. 59 ILB Jordan Kunzyk
No. 84 WR Jeff Badet

