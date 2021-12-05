Steelers inactives for Week 13 vs. Ravens

The Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs today, both of them ruled out on Friday and inactive today.

Haden will miss his third straight game with a foot injury. Last week Buggs was a healthy scratch, but this week he suffered an ankle injury in practice, forcing him to miss time.

Also inactive is defensive lineman Carlos Davis. Davis was just activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday.

The team will have linebacker T.J. Watt, though, after he was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday.

With inside linebacker Robert Spilliane on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, rookie Buddy Johnson will be active today.

Earlier this week the team signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams, and he is active today. Adams was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad prior to joining the Steelers. Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Packers, playing in 45 games and starting three. He had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Saints claimed Adams off waivers prior to the season, and he has been on the practice squad and played in five games, including one start, in 2021. He has seven tackles this season.

"I expect to go out there and make plays for the team so we can get a win," said Adams. "I feel like it's a great opportunity for me, especially for what I feel like are my strengths. The way they are using me in this defense is setting me up for success."

In addition, offensive lineman Chaz Green was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the game.