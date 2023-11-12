Steelers inactives for Week 10 vs. Packers

The Steelers will be without multiple players today when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out on Friday and is inactive. In addition, defensive lineman Montravius Adams was also ruled out on Friday and is inactive today.

"We obviously still don't know how long Mink will be out," said cornerback Patrick Peterson. "We all know that he's the soul and the heartbeat of the secondary. We wish him nothing but the best. But he's in the meeting room with us each and every day, he's on the sideline, communicating with guys, helping guys understand what positions they need to be in, and certain calls, certain concepts to look for.

"He's around each and every day helping the guys that are stepping in for his position like me, (Damontae) Kazee and Keanu (Neal)."

Having Fitzpatrick around is something that makes a huge impact all around.

"He's been working, he's been running, he's been doing some things," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "He's always around. He's still running -- the nice thing with Minkah is he's got a routine, and that routine hasn't changed one bit since the injury."

Fitzpatrick has missed very little time in his career because of injuries, something that makes it tough on him.

"For guys that are great competitors like him who don't miss, it's a tough situation, and he's chomping at the bit to get back," said Austin. "Obviously when he's ready and healthy, we'll get him out there."

The Steelers elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for today's game.

Carpenter was signed to the Steelers practice squad ahead of the team's Week 1 game.

Carpenter spent last season with the Packers after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw action in 14 games, finishing with eight special teams tackles, which was sixth on the team. Carpenter had at least one special teams tackle in six of the final eight games of the season.

He played at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 52 games, 41 starts, and finished with 223 tackles, 152 of them solo stops. He also had 22 passes defensed, four interceptions, six and a half tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

Thompson was signed by the Steelers during training camp and added to the practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in one game last season.

He played in 57 games at San Diego State, starting 31, and finished with 191 tackles, 125 of them solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.