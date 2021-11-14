Steelers inactives for Week 10 vs. Lions

The Steelers will be without their starting quarterback and one of their top receivers today as both Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool will miss today's game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and has been ruled out for the game. Roethlisberger has started all eight games this season, completing 196 of 299 passes for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With Roethlisberger out, Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback and Dwayne Haskins will be active for the first time this season. Neither player has taken a snap in the regular season this year, but Rudolph is 5-4 overall a starter.

Claypool is inactive with a tie injury suffered in Monday night's win over the Chicago Bears.

Claypool is third on the team in receptions with 29, behind Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris. He has racked up 289 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first eight games of the season.

With Claypool out, the Steelers elevated Steven Sims from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for depth.

Sims was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season.

He spent a short time with the Buffalo Bills, before being released on the final roster cut.

He spent two seasons with the Washington Football team pulling in 61 receptions for 575 yards and a total of seven touchdowns. He also added to Washington's special teams, one of his touchdowns coming on a kickoff return.