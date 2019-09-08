Steelers inactives for Week 1 at Patriots

The Steelers will be without free safety Sean Davis against the Patriots tonight as he is among the team's inactives.

Davis didn't practice all week after suffering an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans in the preseason.

With Davis out, Kam Kelly will get the start at free safety. This won't just be Kelly's first NFL start after signing with the team as a free agent this offseason from the AAF, but it will also be his first NFL game.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, a lot, a lot of fun," said Kelly. "I have been preparing for this since I was a little kid. I just want to go out there and play ball."

Receiver Johnny Holton, who was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday, will be active. In the preseason Holton had seven receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. In the preseason finale against Carolina he had three catches for 86 yards and a 31-yard touchdown reception.