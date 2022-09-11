Inactives

Steelers inactives for Week 1 at Bengals

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Having a healthy team means the Steelers inactives list isn't based on injuries in today's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With everyone practicing on Friday, including Diontae Johnson who was dealing with a shoulder injury, the inactives are based more on depth than the health of the team.

"I'm feeling good," said Johnson after the team wrapped up practice for the week "My shoulder is getting better, a lot better. It feels a lot better. I am ready to go on Sunday."

Today's Steelers inactives include quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is third on the depth chart behind starter Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett after a battle at the position during training camp and the preseason. It was a battle that Coach Mike Tomlin didn't declare a winner publicly until earlier this week, and one Trubisky takes pride in winning and is ready to take the controls today at Paycor Stadium.

"It's going to be huge," said Trubisky. "It's something I looked forward to, something I've worked for. I'm just grateful for the opportunity and I'm going to take full advantage."

In addition to Rudolph, the other inactives are center Kendrick Green, receiver Steven Sims, defensive end Isaiahh Loudersmilk and linebacker Mark Robinson.

Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 53 C 53 Kendrick Green
No. 82 WR Steven Sims
No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

Bengals Inactives
No. 32 RB Trayveon Williams
No. 70 OL D'Ante Smith
No. 74 OL Max Scharping
No. 86 TE Devin Asiasi
No. 97 DT Jay Tufele

