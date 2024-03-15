How he fits: Patrick Queen

The former LSU star is the kind of every-down linebacker the Steelers have sought since losing Ryan Shazier to a career-ending injury in 2017.

"I remember him. Super fast, will come down and hit some," Queen said of Shazier. "So I definitely do remember him. You know, I remember watching live when that stuff happened. It sucked. I'm glad he's better now. My job is to come fill those shoes."

The Steelers opened the 2023 season with Cole Holcomb, Kwan Alexander and Elandon Roberts in a rotation at inside linebacker. But Holcomb and Alexander both suffered season-ending injuries within a week of each other at midseason, forcing the team to piecemeal things together the rest of the season.

Queen has played more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past two seasons, including a career-high 1,121 in 2023. He rarely leaves the field, nor does he need to do so.

He'll join a defense that includes established stars in defensive tackle Cam Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"Those guys are established. They're greats," Queen said. "Just for me coming here, being that extra piece, coming in and playing my game and do what I do and trying to help them to help us win.

"Whatever I need to do to help those guys line up, whatever it is, be aware of a situation, call, play, whatever it is, that's my job to come in here and help those guys."