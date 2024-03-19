How he fits: Cameron Johnston

The Steelers have signed punter Cameron Johnston to a free agent contract. His addition should bring a level of consistency to the team's punting game.

A six-year NFL veteran, Johnston spent the first three seasons of his career in Philadelphia before signing as a free agent with the Houston Texans.

Johnston, 32, came to the NFL as an undrafted rookie after playing collegiately at Ohio State. Prior to signing at Ohio State, Johnston played Australian rules football as a midfielder.

"To be able to play in the AFC North, going to Ohio State and watching all of the games on TV, to be able to play in this division is massive," Johnston said. "My wife is from Columbus, Ohio, so to be able to get back up north, too, we love to be here."

The native of Australia has a big leg, as evidenced by his career 47.3-yard net average. But he's also been good kicking directionally throughout his career. In 2023, he averaged 4.25 seconds of hang time on his punts, which ranked 28th in the NFL, but his net average of 44.0 yards last season was fourth-highest in the NFL.