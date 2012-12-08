Steelers host Chargers at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) vs. San Diego Chargers (4-8)Date: Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012Kickoff: 1 p.m., ETSite: Heinz Field (65,500) • Pittsburgh, Pa.Playing Surface: Natural GrassTV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play)*Phil Simms (analyst)Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play) Tunch Ilkin (analyst) Craig Wolfley (sideline)Spanish Radio: Grupo Imagen - Destrito Federal (Mexico City) *XEDA-FM 90.5

THE COACHES

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike TomlinOverall regular-season record: 62-30 (.674)/sixth seasonRegular-season record at Pittsburgh: 62-30 (.674)/sixth seasonPlayoff Record/Years: 5-3/four yearsSan Diego Chargers Head Coach Norv TurnerOverall regular-season record: 111-121 (.478)/16th seasonRegular-season record at San Diego: 53-39 (.576)/seventh seasonPlayoff Record/Years: 4-4/four years

History: Series began in 1971Overall: Steelers lead 21-6At Pittsburgh: Steelers lead 14-0At San Diego:Steelers lead 7-6Neutral Sites: n/aLast Regular-Season Meeting: Oct. 4, 2009 (in Pittsburgh)Pittsburgh 38, San Diego 28Postseason Series: San Diego leads 2-1Last Postseason Meeting:Jan. 11, 2009 (in Pittsburgh)Pittsburgh 35, San Diego 24 (AFC Divisional Playoff)(postseason record not included in overall series record)This will be the first time these two teams have played since*the 2009 regular season and this is the fourth straight game, including the playoffs, taking place in Pittsburgh…the Steelers are attempting to win their third straight regular-season game against San Diego and their fourth consecutive in the series including the postseason…Steelers Head CoachMike Tomlin has never lost to the Chargers in three tries (regular season and postseason)...the Steelers have never lost at home to San Diego in the regular-season…Pittsburgh and San Diego have met eight times in the regular season since 1995 and all but two of those contests have been decided seven points or more…the Steelers victory over San Diego at Heinz Field in 2008 remains the only game in NFL history to end with a final score of 11-10…the Chargers have only won two games in a row one time in the series, when they had consecutive wins in 1979 and 1980. *STEELERS-CHARGERS CONNECTIONSLOCAL CONNECTIONS• Chargers offensive coordinator/offensive line coachHal Hunter *was born in Canonsburg, Pa., just outside of Pittsburgh, and is a graduate of Belle Vernon HS. Hunter coached at the University of Pittsburgh from 1983-1984 and, after coaching at Pitt, went onto coach at Indiana University (Pa.) for the 1986 season.• Chargers assistant linebackers coachGreg Williams was a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh for *the 2008 season.

PRO CONNECTIONS

• Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlinand Chargers assistant head*coach/special teams coachRon Bisaccia and linebackers coach Joe Barry were all on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff from 2002-2005, while Tomlin and Barry were also assistants with Tampa Bay in 2001. From 2002-2003, Steelers running backs Kirby Wilson was also on the Tampa Bay coaching staff. Steelers S Will Allen, who played for Tampa from 2004-2009, was also a member of those Buccaneers squads.• From 2007-09, SteelersS Will Allen and Chargers special teams assistantByron Storer were teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen was a member of Tampa's secondary and Storer was a fullback. In 2009, ChargersDB Corey Lynch joined Tampa Bay and played his first season in Tampa with Allen and Storer.• Steelers defensive coordinatorDick LeBeau and ChargersLB Takeo Spikes have spent time in the NFL together at two different places. From 1998-2002, Spikes was a linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals. During those years, LeBeau was the Bengals' assistant head coach/defensive coordinator until 2000, then took over as the Bengals Head Coach midway through the 2000 season and held that position until 2002. When LeBeau left Cincinnati after the 2002 season and became the assistant head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2003, Spikes followed him there and remained with Buffalo through 2006. LeBeau left Buffalo after one season to become the Steelers defensive coordinator.• SteelersLB Brandon Johnson and ChargersDB Corey Lynch played together in 2008 for the Cincinnati Bengals. • Steelers offensive coordinatorTodd Haley was the Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011. During that time, ChargersRB Jackie Battle andLB Demorrio Willians were members of the Chiefs and were teammates of SteelersTE Leonard Pope, who was also in Kansas City from 2009-2011. In 2011, ChargersFB Le'Ron McClain joined the Chiefs for his only season in Kansas City before going to San Diego in 2012.• Steelers linebackers coachKeith Butler and Chargers offensive line coachMike Sullivan were on the Cleveland Browns coaching staff together from 2001-2002.• Steelers offensive line coachSean Kugler and Chargers senior offensive assistant/special assignments coachSteve Fairchild were both members of the Buffalo Bills coaching staff in 2007.• Steelers tight ends coachJames Daniel and Chargers running backs coachOllie Wilson were both on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff from 2002 to 2003.• Steelers defensive backs coachCarnell Lake held the same position at the University of California-Los Angeles in 2009 when ChargersT Mike Harris was a sophomore for the Bruins.• SteelersQB Byron Leftwich was in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars when Chargers assistant strength and conditioning coachVernon Stephens was in his final season as the Jaguars strength and conditioning intern.COLLEGE CONNECTIONS*

• SteelersNT Casey Hampton *and ChargersCB Quentin Jammer were teammates at the University of Texas from 1997-2000. • SteelersS Ryan Clark and Chargers offensive coordinator/offensive line coachHal Hunter spent the 1998 and 1999 collegiate seasons together at Louisiana State University. Clark was a member of the Tigers secondary and Hunter was the offensive line coach in '98 before being promoted to assistant head coach in '99. Also, SteelersLS Greg Warren and Hunter spent time together at the University of North Carolina between 2002 and 2004.• SteelersWR Jerricho Cotchery and ChargersQB Philip Rivers were teammates for the collegiate careers, 2000-2003, at North Carolina State University.• SteelersG Ramon Foster spent his first season (2004) and his last season (2008) at the University of Tennessee with Chargers tight ends coachJason Michael. Foster was a member of the Vols' offensive line and Michael was a graduate assistant in his first stint and then coached the Tennessee tight ends in his second tour. At Tennessee, Foster was also a teammate of ChargersWR Robert Meachem from 2004-2006.• SteelersLB LaMarr Woodley was in his final season at the University of Michigan in 2006 when ChargersLB Jonas Mouton was in his first season with the Wolverines.

• SteelersDE Ziggy Hood and ChargersWR Danario Alexander were teammates at the University of Missouri from 2008-2008. These two were also teammates with ChargersLB Andrew Gachkar at Mizzou in 2008.• SteelersLB Jason Worilds and ChargersWR Eddie Royal were teammates at Virginia Tech from 2006-2007. • SteelersLB Stevenson Sylvester and ChargersS Eric Weddle were teammates at the University of Utah in 2006, Sylvester's first with the Utes and Weddle's last.• SteelersDE Al Woods and ChargersSS Brandon Taylor were teammates at Louisiana State University during the 2008 and *2009 seasons.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

PITTSBURGH TEAM NOTES• Including the postseason, the Steelers are looking for their fifth straight win against the Chargers.

• The Steelers are looking to improve to 22-6 all-time against San Diego during the regular season, including 15-0 at home.

• Pittsburgh is hoping to hold its 10th opponent this season (eighth straight) to 20 points or less.

• The Steelers are looking to register their 12th win in the last 14 home games.

• If Pittsburgh wins, it will be 5-1 at home this season, marking the ninth consecutive year the Steelers registered at least five wins at home.

• Pittsburgh is looking to improve to 404-255-2 during the regular season since 1970.

• The Steelers defense is looking to keep their ninth opponent to under 100 net yards rushing this season.

• If Pittsburgh holds San Diego to less than 180 net passing yards it will mark the eighth game in a row and the 10th time this season the Steelers did not allow their opponent to register at least 180 net passing yards.

• The Pittsburgh defense is looking to extend its regular-season streak of holding teams under 300 net passing yards to 36 games. The last time the Steelers allowed a team to record at least 300 net passing yards was on 11/14/10 vs. New England (350).

• Pittsburgh's defense will try and hold the opposing quarterback to a passer rating of 80.0 or less for the ninth straight game and the 10th time this season.

• The Steelers defense is looking to register at least one takeaway for the 11th game this season.

• Pittsburgh is looking to record its fourth individual 100-yard rushing performance of the season for the first time since Willie Parker (4) and Mewelde Moore (1) combined for five 100 yard rushing games in 2008.