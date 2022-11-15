Steelers hope to keep ground game momentum going

That certainly wasn't the case the last time the Steelers faced this week's opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), in Week 1.

The Bengals ran 91 plays in that game to 64 for the Steelers and held the ball for 43:43 compared just over 26 minutes for Pittsburgh. But the Steelers came away with a 23-20 overtime win because they forced five turnovers, blocked a PAT attempt and generally disrupted the game with their defense.

But running the ball and controlling the game that way has become more en vogue again in today's NFL.

Currently 15 teams are averaging 120 or more yards rushing per game, the most in nearly two decades if this holds up over the course of the season.

And quarterback mobility has become a big part of that. The seven leading rushing teams in the NFL this season have all gotten 178 or more yards out of the quarterback position on the ground.

The Steelers, who got just 58 rushing yards out of the quarterback position in 2021, 53 of which came from backup Mason Rudolph, haven't had that be a part of their attack in quite some time. Ben Roethlisberger hadn't gained more than 172 yards rushing in a season since 2010.

Just don't expect the Steelers, who are now averaging 108.4 rushing yards per game this season after their outburst Sunday, to start designing a bunch of plays that call for Pickett to run the ball – outside of quarterback sneaks.

"I think every time I say quarterback mobility, I say the prudent use of quarterback mobility," Tomlin said. "I do so intentionally because there is risk associated with that. And risk is something we all weigh. Any of us that have mobility at the quarterback position, that's a component of the equation each and every week. Mobility is a good thing, but when and how to use it while managing the risk component of it is also an element of the equation."