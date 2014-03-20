Steelers honored for being a "Good Neighbor"

"It's very special to be honored for this," said Rooney. "I think our players really enjoyed doing the event. The senior citizens enjoyed it. It's the kind of thing that gets you out of your element a little bit. It's good for everybody and something we look forward to doing again."

The United Way Days of Caring was created in 1991 by the United Way of Allegheny County, and has since expanded nationwide, to encourage volunteerism in communities. The Steelers have been active with the Days of Caring as a part of their partnership with the United Way.

"It's a way to call attention to the fact that volunteers make a big difference in our community," said Rooney. "Taking even a day to go out and be with senior citizens, or a youth organization or any agency. It's people taking the time to try and make a better community makes a big difference.

"When we can offer that kind of example hopefully people will follow the lead and it can make a difference."

The Steelers were one of 11 organizations honored at the event, which was held at the East End Cooperative Ministry.