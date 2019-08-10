Steelers hold on, win 30-28

The Buccaneers drove down the field on the opening drive against a defense that was void of many of their starters in the preseason opener. Terrell Edmunds and Javon Hargrave were the only returning starters to get the nod, while Devin Bush, who is expected to be a starter come opening day, also started.

Bucs starting quarterback Jameis Winston put together a nice opening drive against an inexperienced defense, with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that culminated in a nine-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin for an early 7-0 lead.

Starting at their own seven-yard line because of a holding penalty, Josh Dobbs let one fly over the middle that James Washington pulled in for 43-yard gain. A six-yard completion to Tevin Jones put the Steelers in Bucs territory, but the drive stalled there. With an offensive line that had just one starter out there, Dobbs was sacked for an eight-yard loss, followed by an incomplete pass that forced the Steelers to punt.

The Bucs next drive was kept alive when Tyson Alualu was called for roughing the passer when he hit Blaine Gabbert. The defense would step up big, though. The Bucs drove down to the Steelers 15-yard line and went for it on fourth down. Ola Adeniyi stopped Andre Ellington for no gain, and the Bucs turned over the ball on downs.