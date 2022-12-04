Steelers hold off Falcons, 19-16

ATLANTA – The running game keeps producing for the Steelers.

Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Steelers turned the tables on the Falcons, who entered the game with the NFL's fourth-rated rushing attack.

The Steelers rushed for 154 yards and ran out most of the clock at the end of the game, beating the Falcons here to earn their second-consecutive victory.

"Two road victories in a row, was much needed trying to find that rhythm and do what good teams do, which is stack winning performance on top of winning performance," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "That's the first time we've done it this year and can't underscore that if you're going to be somebody to be considered and taken seriously, you got to stack wins. Hopefully it's a launching pad for us as we move forward."

The Steelers (5-7) had averaged nearly 160 rushing yards in their past four games. And while they didn't reach that total in this game, they ran the ball effectively throughout the game, even though it didn't necessarily always add up to touchdowns – largely because of self-inflicted mistakes when they got into scoring range.

"That's the next step," said tight end Steelers Pat Freiermuth. "We've just got to finish drives. When we put long drives together, we've got to finish them with touchdowns."

After Atlanta (5-8) turned a 16-6 halftime deficit into a 19-16 deficit with a field goal with 5:27 remaining, the Steelers got the ball back and essentially ran out the clock, with Najee Harris doing much of the damage.

Harris finished with 86 yards on 17 carries, while Kenny Pickett was efficient, completing 16 of 28 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers punted the ball back to the Falcons with 53 seconds remaining after the Falcons used all their timeouts to continue stopping the clock, and Pressley Harvin's punt – just his second of the game – was downed at the 2.