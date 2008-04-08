Steelers hit the lanes for a good cause

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh (BBBS) hosted its 27th Annual Bowl for Kids' Sake - the region's largest charity bowling event.
Steelers punter Daniel Sepulveda and long snapper Greg Warren served as co-chairs and were joined at the event by teammate Jared Retkofsky at FunFest in Harmar.
For photos from the event, click on the Photo Album shot by Danielle Hudak.
*Bowl for Kids' Sake *is the Pittsburgh region's largest charity bowling event. The program is a grassroots initiative that pairs BBBS with members of the community who form bowling teams and raise funds for the agency. Their efforts are concluded with a fun-filled day of bowling, games, celebrity appearances and excitement! With more than 800 participants in three counties, this event truly allows
everyone* in the community to be a part of our efforts.
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is Pittsburgh's preeminent youth mentoring organization, with proven success in creating and nurturing friendships between adults and children. Our programs work to deter the occurrence of problematic behaviors in children
before* they take root. Through guidance and friendship our volunteer mentors fill a void for children who are critically in need of stable and supportive bonds with caring adults.