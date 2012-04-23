Steelers Have 24th Selection in 2012 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the 24th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft that will be held April 26-28 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The Steelers have a total of 10 selections in the 77th annual draft, including their own selection in each of the seven rounds plus three compensatory selections in the seventh round. This is the third time in league history the NFL will conduct a three-day draft and the 19th consecutive year for the seven-round format with a total of 253 draft picks.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at 8 p.m., and only the first round will be completed on the first day. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 27, beginning at 7 p.m. The final four rounds will take place on Saturday, April 28, beginning at noon. Teams are allotted 10 minutes for each selection in the first round and seven minutes in the second round. Five minutes are permitted for all subsequent rounds.
For the seventh consecutive year, two networks will be televising the Draft in its entirety. NFL Network, which is airing the Draft for the seventh time, will televise all three days of the Draft while ESPN/ESPN2 will continue their annual coverage of the entire draft through its conclusion. Additionally, the Steelers' official web site (www.steelers.com) and NFL.com will have exclusive coverage and behind-the-scenes features, and Sirius NFL Radio will broadcast a live streaming audio feed throughout the Draft.
FAN PARTICIPATION:Steelers fans can participate in Draft Day festivities at the 2012 Steelers Fan Blitz, presented by Xfinity. Steelers Fan Blitz will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Heinz Field and will feature a number of fun-filled events, prize giveaways, and a chance for fans to meet the Steelers' 2012 No. 1 Draft Pick as well as some of their favorite Steelers' alumni. Additionally, the dedication ceremony for the Terrible Towel Wall in the Coca-Cola Great Hall will take place at 11:30 a.m. For more information on all of the day's events, please log on to www.steelers.com.
Tickets are now on sale at Steelers Sideline Stores at the Monroeville Mall, South Hills Village, Pittsburgh Mills, Prime Outlets at Grove City and Heinz Field as well as www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at the Steelers Ticket Office at Gate B at 10 a.m.
STEELERS 2012 DRAFT SELECTIONS:1-24; 2-56; 3-86; 4-119; 5-159; 6-193; 7-231; 7-240; 7-246; 7-248.
STEELERS DRAFT HISTORY
MOST CHOICES:
All-Time: 30 were chosen in each draft from 1943-48.
Modern Era: 22 in 1971 (11 off., 10 def., 1 sp.); 1976 (12 off., 10 def.)
FEWEST CHOICES:
All-Time: 5 in 2003 (2 off., 3 def.)
Modern Era: 5 in 2003 (2 off., 3 def.)
HIGHEST CHOICE:
First overall choice in Draft: 1956 (DB Gary Glick); 1970 (QB Terry Bradshaw)
LATEST FIRST CHOICE:
Eighth round in 1959 and 1963
FIRST-ROUND DRAFT CHOICES BY POSITION: (since 1970)
- 7 Defensive Backs (1973, 75, 78, 87, 93, 97, 03)
- 7 Wide Receivers (1971, 74, 84, 94, 99, 00, 06)
- 7 Offensive Linemen (1986, 89, 92, 96, 98, 02, 10)
- 7 Defensive Linemen (1981, 83, 85, 88, 01, 09, 11)
- 5 Running Backs (1972, 79, 82, 89, 09)
- 4 Tight Ends (1976, 90, 95, 05)
- 3 Quarterbacks (1970, 80, 04)
- 3 Linebackers (1977, 91, 07)
Steelers Drafts since 2007(Head Coach Mike Tomlin's First Year)
|Year
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|2011
|(31st overall)
|1
|Cameron Heyward
|DE
|Ohio State
|2
|Marcus Gilbert
|OT
|Florida
|3
|Curtis Brown
|CB
|Texas
|4
|Cortez Allen
|CB
|Citadel
|5
|Chris Carter
|LB
|Fresno State
|6
|Keith Williams
|OG
|Nebraska
|7
|Baron Batch
|RB
|Texas Tech
|Year
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|2010
|(18th overall)
|1
|Maurkice Pouncey
|C
|Florida
|2
|Jason Worilds
|LB
|Virginia Tech
|3
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|SMU
|4
|Thaddeus Gibson
|LB
|Ohio State
|5a
|Chris Scott
|OT
|Tennessee
|5b
|Crezdon Butler
|CB
|Clemson (compensatory selection)
|5c
|Stevenson Sylvester
|LB
|Utah (acquired the 35th pick in the fifth round and CB Bryant McFadden via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the 24th pick in the fifth round)
|6a
|Jonathan Dwyer
|RB
|Georgia Tech
|6b
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|Central Michigan (compensatory selection)
|7
|Doug Worthington
|DT
|Ohio State
|Year
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|2009
|(32nd overall)
|1
|Ziggy Hood
|DE
|Missouri
|3a
|Kraig Urbik
|OG
|Wisconsin (acquired via a trade with Denver in return for the 15th pick in the third round and the 20th pick in the third round
|3b
|Mike Wallace
|WR
|Mississippi (acquired via a trade with Denver in return for the 15th pick in the third round and the 20th pick in the third round
|3c
|Keenan Lewis
|CB
|Oregon State
|5a
|Joe Burnett
|CB
|Central Florida
|5b
|Frank Summers
|RB
|UNLV
|6
|Sunny Harris
|DT
|Oregon
|7a
|A.Q. Shipley
|C
|Penn State (acquired via a trade with Tampa Bay in return for C Sean Mahan)
|7b
|David Johnson
|TE
|Central Arkansas
|Year
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|2008
|(23rd overall)
|1
|Rashard Mendenhall
|RB
|Illinois
|2
|Limas Sweed
|WR
|Texas
|3
|Bruce Davis
|LB
|UCLA
|4
|Tony Hills
|T
|Texas
|5
|Dennis Dixon
|QB
|Oregon
|6
|Mike Humpal
|LB
|Iowa
|7
|Ryan Mundy
|DB
|West Virginia
|Year
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|2007
|(15th overall)
|1
|Lawrence Timmons
|LB
|Florida State
|2
|LaMarr Woodley
|LB
|Michigan
|3
|Matt Spaeth
|TE
|Minnesota
|4a
|Daniel Sepulveda
|P
|Baylor (acquired via a trade with Green Bay in return for the 20th pick in the fourth round and the 18th pick in the sixth round)
|4b
|Ryan McBean
|DE
|Oklahoma State
|5a
|Cameron Stephenson
|OG
|Rutgers
|5b
|William Gay
|CB
|Louisville
|7
|Dallas Baker
|WR
|Florida
Steelers first-round draft selections(1969-2011)
|Year
|Name
|Position
|College
|1969
|Joe Green (4)
|DT
|North Texas State
|1970
|Terry Bradshaw (1)
|QB
|Louisiana Tech
|1971
|Frank Lewis (8)
|WR
|Grambling
|1972
|Franco Harris (13)
|RB
|Penn State
|1973
|James Thomas (24)
|DB
|Florida State
|1974
|Lynn Swann (21)
|WR
|Southern California
|1975
|Dave Brown (26)
|DB
|Michigan
|1976
|Bennie Cunningham (28)
|TE
|Clemson
|1977
|Robin Cole (21)
|LB
|New Mexico
|1978
|Ron Johnson (22)
|CB
|Eastern Michigan
|1979
|Greg Hawthorne (28)
|RB
|Baylor
|1980
|Mark Malone (28)
|QB
|Arizona State
|1981
|Keith Gary (17)
|DE
|Oklahoma
|1982
|Walter Abercrombie (12)
|RB
|Baylor
|1983
|Gabriel Rivera (21)
|NT
|Texas Tech
|1984
|Louis Lipps (23)
|WR
|Southern Mississippi
|1985
|Darryl Sims (20)
|DE
|Wisconsin
|1986
|John Reinstra (9)
|G
|Temple
|1987
|Rod Woodson (10)
|CB
|Purdue
|1988
|Aaron Jones (18)
|DE
|Eastern Kentucky
|1989
|Tim Worley (7)
Tom Ricketts (24)
|RB
OT
|Georgia
Pittsburgh
|1990
|Eric Green (21)
|TE
|Liberty
|1991
|Huey Richardson (15)
|LB
|Florida
|1992
|Lean Searcy (11)
|OT
|Miami
|1993
|Deon Figures (23)
|CB
|Colorado
|1994
|Charles Johnson (17)
|WR
|Colorado
|1995
|Mark Bruener (27)
|TE
|Washington
|1996
|Jamain Stephens (29)
|OT
|North Carolina A&T
|1997
|Chad Scott (24)
|CB
|Maryland
|1998
|Alan Faneca (26)
|OG
|Louisiana State
|1999
|Troy Edwards (13)
|WR
|Louisiana Tech
|2000
|Plaxico Burress (8)
|WR
|Michigan State
|2001
|Casey Hampton (19)
|NT
|Texas
|2002
|Kendall Simmons (30)
|OG
|Auburn State
|2003
|Troy Polamalu (16)
|S
|USC
|2004
|Ben Roethlisberger (11)
|QB
|Miami (Ohio)
|2005
|Heath Miller (30)
|TE
|Virginia
|2006
|Santonio Holmes (25)
|WR
|Ohio State
|2007
|Lawrence Timmons (15)
|LB
|Florida State
|2008
|Rashard Mendenhall (23)
|RB
|Illinois
|2009
|Ziggy Hood (32)
|DE
|Missouri
|2010
|Maurkice Pouncey (8)
|C
|Florida
|2011
|Cameron Heyward (31)
|DE
|Ohio State
Steelers Draft History(since 1969)
|Year
|TotalSelections
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Specialist
|1969 (17 rounds)
|17
|9
|7
|1
|1970
|19
|12
|7
|0
|1971
|22
|11
|10
|1
|1972
|19
|11
|8
|0
|1973
|20
|7
|13
|0
|1974
|21
|10
|11
|0
|1975
|21
|12
|9
|0
|1976
|22
|12
|10
|0
|1977 (12 rounds)
|18
|10
|8
|0
|1978
|14
|6
|6
|2
|1979
|15
|8
|6
|1
|1980
|15
|10
|5
|0
|1981
|11
|6
|5
|0
|1982
|14
|6
|7
|1
|1983
|14
|9
|5
|0
|1984
|12
|10
|2
|0
|1985
|13
|4
|8
|1
|1986
|13
|6
|7
|0
|1987
|13
|6
|7
|0
|1988
|13
|7
|6
|0
|1989
|13
|5
|8
|0
|1990
|13
|7
|6
|0
|1991
|12
|7
|5
|0
|1992
|14
|8
|6
|0
|1993 (8 rounds)
|10
|4
|6
|0
|1994 (7 rounds)
|10
|5
|5
|0
|1995
|10
|4
|5
|1
|1996
|9
|4
|5
|0
|1997
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1998
|10
|5
|5
|0
|1999
|11
|5
|5
|1
|2000
|9
|5
|4
|0
|2001
|7
|3
|4
|0
|2002
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2003
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2004
|8
|5
|3
|0
|2005
|8
|5
|3
|0
|2006
|9
|7
|2
|0
|2007
|8
|3
|4
|1
|2008
|7
|4
|3
|0
|2009
|9
|5
|4
|0
|2010
|10
|5
|5
|0
|2011
|7
|3
|4
|0
|TOTALS
|541
|281
|250
|10