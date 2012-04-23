Steelers Have 24th Selection in 2012 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the 24th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft that will be held April 26-28 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



The Steelers have a total of 10 selections in the 77th annual draft, including their own selection in each of the seven rounds plus three compensatory selections in the seventh round. This is the third time in league history the NFL will conduct a three-day draft and the 19th consecutive year for the seven-round format with a total of 253 draft picks.



The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at 8 p.m., and only the first round will be completed on the first day. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 27, beginning at 7 p.m. The final four rounds will take place on Saturday, April 28, beginning at noon. Teams are allotted 10 minutes for each selection in the first round and seven minutes in the second round. Five minutes are permitted for all subsequent rounds.

For the seventh consecutive year, two networks will be televising the Draft in its entirety. NFL Network, which is airing the Draft for the seventh time, will televise all three days of the Draft while ESPN/ESPN2 will continue their annual coverage of the entire draft through its conclusion. Additionally, the Steelers' official web site (www.steelers.com) and NFL.com will have exclusive coverage and behind-the-scenes features, and Sirius NFL Radio will broadcast a live streaming audio feed throughout the Draft.

FAN PARTICIPATION:Steelers fans can participate in Draft Day festivities at the 2012 Steelers Fan Blitz, presented by Xfinity. Steelers Fan Blitz will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Heinz Field and will feature a number of fun-filled events, prize giveaways, and a chance for fans to meet the Steelers' 2012 No. 1 Draft Pick as well as some of their favorite Steelers' alumni. Additionally, the dedication ceremony for the Terrible Towel Wall in the Coca-Cola Great Hall will take place at 11:30 a.m. For more information on all of the day's events, please log on to www.steelers.com.



Tickets are now on sale at Steelers Sideline Stores at the Monroeville Mall, South Hills Village, Pittsburgh Mills, Prime Outlets at Grove City and Heinz Field as well as www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at the Steelers Ticket Office at Gate B at 10 a.m.

STEELERS 2012 DRAFT SELECTIONS:1-24; 2-56; 3-86; 4-119; 5-159; 6-193; 7-231; 7-240; 7-246; 7-248.

STEELERS DRAFT HISTORY

MOST CHOICES:

All-Time: 30 were chosen in each draft from 1943-48.

Modern Era: 22 in 1971 (11 off., 10 def., 1 sp.); 1976 (12 off., 10 def.)

FEWEST CHOICES:

All-Time: 5 in 2003 (2 off., 3 def.)

Modern Era: 5 in 2003 (2 off., 3 def.)

HIGHEST CHOICE:

First overall choice in Draft: 1956 (DB Gary Glick); 1970 (QB Terry Bradshaw)

LATEST FIRST CHOICE:

Eighth round in 1959 and 1963

FIRST-ROUND DRAFT CHOICES BY POSITION: (since 1970)

7 Defensive Backs (1973, 75, 78, 87, 93, 97, 03)

7 Wide Receivers (1971, 74, 84, 94, 99, 00, 06)

7 Offensive Linemen (1986, 89, 92, 96, 98, 02, 10)

7 Defensive Linemen (1981, 83, 85, 88, 01, 09, 11)

5 Running Backs (1972, 79, 82, 89, 09)

4 Tight Ends (1976, 90, 95, 05)

3 Quarterbacks (1970, 80, 04)

3 Linebackers (1977, 91, 07)

Steelers Drafts since 2007(Head Coach Mike Tomlin's First Year) Year Rd Player Pos. School 2011 (31st overall) 1 Cameron Heyward DE Ohio State 2 Marcus Gilbert OT Florida 3 Curtis Brown CB Texas 4 Cortez Allen CB Citadel 5 Chris Carter LB Fresno State 6 Keith Williams OG Nebraska 7 Baron Batch RB Texas Tech

Year Rd Player Pos. School 2010 (18th overall) 1 Maurkice Pouncey C Florida 2 Jason Worilds LB Virginia Tech 3 Emmanuel Sanders WR SMU 4 Thaddeus Gibson LB Ohio State 5a Chris Scott OT Tennessee 5b Crezdon Butler CB Clemson (compensatory selection) 5c Stevenson Sylvester LB Utah (acquired the 35th pick in the fifth round and CB Bryant McFadden via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the 24th pick in the fifth round) 6a Jonathan Dwyer RB Georgia Tech 6b Antonio Brown WR Central Michigan (compensatory selection) 7 Doug Worthington DT Ohio State

Year Rd Player Pos. School 2009 (32nd overall) 1 Ziggy Hood DE Missouri 3a Kraig Urbik OG Wisconsin (acquired via a trade with Denver in return for the 15th pick in the third round and the 20th pick in the third round 3b Mike Wallace WR Mississippi (acquired via a trade with Denver in return for the 15th pick in the third round and the 20th pick in the third round 3c Keenan Lewis CB Oregon State 5a Joe Burnett CB Central Florida 5b Frank Summers RB UNLV 6 Sunny Harris DT Oregon 7a A.Q. Shipley C Penn State (acquired via a trade with Tampa Bay in return for C Sean Mahan) 7b David Johnson TE Central Arkansas

Year Rd Player Pos. School 2008 (23rd overall) 1 Rashard Mendenhall RB Illinois 2 Limas Sweed WR Texas 3 Bruce Davis LB UCLA 4 Tony Hills T Texas 5 Dennis Dixon QB Oregon 6 Mike Humpal LB Iowa 7 Ryan Mundy DB West Virginia

Year Rd Player Pos. School 2007 (15th overall) 1 Lawrence Timmons LB Florida State 2 LaMarr Woodley LB Michigan 3 Matt Spaeth TE Minnesota 4a Daniel Sepulveda P Baylor (acquired via a trade with Green Bay in return for the 20th pick in the fourth round and the 18th pick in the sixth round) 4b Ryan McBean DE Oklahoma State 5a Cameron Stephenson OG Rutgers 5b William Gay CB Louisville 7 Dallas Baker WR Florida

Steelers first-round draft selections(1969-2011) Year Name Position College 1969 Joe Green (4) DT North Texas State 1970 Terry Bradshaw (1) QB Louisiana Tech 1971 Frank Lewis (8) WR Grambling 1972 Franco Harris (13) RB Penn State 1973 James Thomas (24) DB Florida State 1974 Lynn Swann (21) WR Southern California 1975 Dave Brown (26) DB Michigan 1976 Bennie Cunningham (28) TE Clemson 1977 Robin Cole (21) LB New Mexico 1978 Ron Johnson (22) CB Eastern Michigan 1979 Greg Hawthorne (28) RB Baylor 1980 Mark Malone (28) QB Arizona State 1981 Keith Gary (17) DE Oklahoma 1982 Walter Abercrombie (12) RB Baylor 1983 Gabriel Rivera (21) NT Texas Tech 1984 Louis Lipps (23) WR Southern Mississippi 1985 Darryl Sims (20) DE Wisconsin 1986 John Reinstra (9) G Temple 1987 Rod Woodson (10) CB Purdue 1988 Aaron Jones (18) DE Eastern Kentucky 1989 Tim Worley (7)

Tom Ricketts (24) RB

OT Georgia

Pittsburgh 1990 Eric Green (21) TE Liberty 1991 Huey Richardson (15) LB Florida 1992 Lean Searcy (11) OT Miami 1993 Deon Figures (23) CB Colorado 1994 Charles Johnson (17) WR Colorado 1995 Mark Bruener (27) TE Washington 1996 Jamain Stephens (29) OT North Carolina A&T 1997 Chad Scott (24) CB Maryland 1998 Alan Faneca (26) OG Louisiana State 1999 Troy Edwards (13) WR Louisiana Tech 2000 Plaxico Burress (8) WR Michigan State 2001 Casey Hampton (19) NT Texas 2002 Kendall Simmons (30) OG Auburn State 2003 Troy Polamalu (16) S USC 2004 Ben Roethlisberger (11) QB Miami (Ohio) 2005 Heath Miller (30) TE Virginia 2006 Santonio Holmes (25) WR Ohio State 2007 Lawrence Timmons (15) LB Florida State 2008 Rashard Mendenhall (23) RB Illinois 2009 Ziggy Hood (32) DE Missouri 2010 Maurkice Pouncey (8) C Florida 2011 Cameron Heyward (31) DE Ohio State