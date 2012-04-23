draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers Have 24th Selection in 2012 NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2012 at 05:18 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the 24th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft that will be held April 26-28 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.


The Steelers have a total of 10 selections in the 77th annual draft, including their own selection in each of the seven rounds plus three compensatory selections in the seventh round. This is the third time in league history the NFL will conduct a three-day draft and the 19th consecutive year for the seven-round format with a total of 253 draft picks.


The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at 8 p.m., and only the first round will be completed on the first day. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 27, beginning at 7 p.m. The final four rounds will take place on Saturday, April 28, beginning at noon. Teams are allotted 10 minutes for each selection in the first round and seven minutes in the second round. Five minutes are permitted for all subsequent rounds.

For the seventh consecutive year, two networks will be televising the Draft in its entirety. NFL Network, which is airing the Draft for the seventh time, will televise all three days of the Draft while ESPN/ESPN2 will continue their annual coverage of the entire draft through its conclusion. Additionally, the Steelers' official web site (www.steelers.com) and NFL.com will have exclusive coverage and behind-the-scenes features, and Sirius NFL Radio will broadcast a live streaming audio feed throughout the Draft.

FAN PARTICIPATION:Steelers fans can participate in Draft Day festivities at the 2012 Steelers Fan Blitz, presented by Xfinity. Steelers Fan Blitz will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Heinz Field and will feature a number of fun-filled events, prize giveaways, and a chance for fans to meet the Steelers' 2012 No. 1 Draft Pick as well as some of their favorite Steelers' alumni. Additionally, the dedication ceremony for the Terrible Towel Wall in the Coca-Cola Great Hall will take place at 11:30 a.m. For more information on all of the day's events, please log on to www.steelers.com.


Tickets are now on sale at Steelers Sideline Stores at the Monroeville Mall, South Hills Village, Pittsburgh Mills, Prime Outlets at Grove City and Heinz Field as well as www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at the Steelers Ticket Office at Gate B at 10 a.m.

STEELERS 2012 DRAFT SELECTIONS:1-24; 2-56; 3-86; 4-119; 5-159; 6-193; 7-231; 7-240; 7-246; 7-248.

STEELERS DRAFT HISTORY

MOST CHOICES:

All-Time: 30 were chosen in each draft from 1943-48.

Modern Era: 22 in 1971 (11 off., 10 def., 1 sp.); 1976 (12 off., 10 def.)

FEWEST CHOICES:

All-Time: 5 in 2003 (2 off., 3 def.)

Modern Era: 5 in 2003 (2 off., 3 def.)

HIGHEST CHOICE:

First overall choice in Draft: 1956 (DB Gary Glick); 1970 (QB Terry Bradshaw)

LATEST FIRST CHOICE:

Eighth round in 1959 and 1963

FIRST-ROUND DRAFT CHOICES BY POSITION: (since 1970)

  • 7 Defensive Backs (1973, 75, 78, 87, 93, 97, 03)
  • 7 Wide Receivers (1971, 74, 84, 94, 99, 00, 06)
  • 7 Offensive Linemen (1986, 89, 92, 96, 98, 02, 10)
  • 7 Defensive Linemen (1981, 83, 85, 88, 01, 09, 11)
  • 5 Running Backs (1972, 79, 82, 89, 09)
  • 4 Tight Ends (1976, 90, 95, 05)
  • 3 Quarterbacks (1970, 80, 04)
  • 3 Linebackers (1977, 91, 07)

Steelers Drafts since 2007(Head Coach Mike Tomlin's First Year)

YearRdPlayerPos.School
2011 (31st overall)
1 Cameron Heyward DE Ohio State
2 Marcus Gilbert OT Florida
3 Curtis Brown CB Texas
4 Cortez Allen CB Citadel
5 Chris Carter LB Fresno State
6 Keith Williams OG Nebraska
7 Baron Batch RB Texas Tech

YearRdPlayerPos.School
2010 (18th overall)
1 Maurkice Pouncey C Florida
2 Jason Worilds LB Virginia Tech
3 Emmanuel Sanders WR SMU
4 Thaddeus Gibson LB Ohio State
5a Chris Scott OT Tennessee
5b Crezdon Butler CB Clemson (compensatory selection)
5c Stevenson Sylvester LB Utah (acquired the 35th pick in the fifth round and CB Bryant McFadden via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the 24th pick in the fifth round)
6a Jonathan Dwyer RB Georgia Tech
6b Antonio Brown WR Central Michigan (compensatory selection)
7 Doug Worthington DT Ohio State

YearRdPlayerPos.School
2009 (32nd overall)
1 Ziggy Hood DE Missouri
3a Kraig Urbik OG Wisconsin (acquired via a trade with Denver in return for the 15th pick in the third round and the 20th pick in the third round
3b Mike Wallace WR Mississippi (acquired via a trade with Denver in return for the 15th pick in the third round and the 20th pick in the third round
3c Keenan Lewis CB Oregon State
5a Joe Burnett CB Central Florida
5b Frank Summers RB UNLV
6 Sunny Harris DT Oregon
7a A.Q. Shipley C Penn State (acquired via a trade with Tampa Bay in return for C Sean Mahan)
7b David Johnson TE Central Arkansas

YearRdPlayerPos.School
2008 (23rd overall)
1 Rashard Mendenhall RB Illinois
2 Limas Sweed WR Texas
3 Bruce Davis LB UCLA
4 Tony Hills T Texas
5 Dennis Dixon QB Oregon
6 Mike Humpal LB Iowa
7 Ryan Mundy DB West Virginia

YearRdPlayerPos.School
2007 (15th overall)
1 Lawrence Timmons LB Florida State
2 LaMarr Woodley LB Michigan
3 Matt Spaeth TE Minnesota
4a Daniel Sepulveda P Baylor (acquired via a trade with Green Bay in return for the 20th pick in the fourth round and the 18th pick in the sixth round)
4b Ryan McBean DE Oklahoma State
5a Cameron Stephenson OG Rutgers
5b William Gay CB Louisville
7 Dallas Baker WR Florida

Steelers first-round draft selections(1969-2011)

YearNamePositionCollege
1969 Joe Green (4) DT North Texas State
1970 Terry Bradshaw (1) QB Louisiana Tech
1971 Frank Lewis (8) WR Grambling
1972 Franco Harris (13) RB Penn State
1973 James Thomas (24) DB Florida State
1974 Lynn Swann (21) WR Southern California
1975 Dave Brown (26) DB Michigan
1976 Bennie Cunningham (28) TE Clemson
1977 Robin Cole (21) LB New Mexico
1978 Ron Johnson (22) CB Eastern Michigan
1979 Greg Hawthorne (28) RB Baylor
1980 Mark Malone (28) QB Arizona State
1981 Keith Gary (17) DE Oklahoma
1982 Walter Abercrombie (12) RB Baylor
1983 Gabriel Rivera (21) NT Texas Tech
1984 Louis Lipps (23) WR Southern Mississippi
1985 Darryl Sims (20) DE Wisconsin
1986 John Reinstra (9) G Temple
1987 Rod Woodson (10) CB Purdue
1988 Aaron Jones (18) DE Eastern Kentucky
1989 Tim Worley (7)
Tom Ricketts (24)		 RB
OT		 Georgia
Pittsburgh
1990 Eric Green (21) TE Liberty
1991 Huey Richardson (15) LB Florida
1992 Lean Searcy (11) OT Miami
1993 Deon Figures (23) CB Colorado
1994 Charles Johnson (17) WR Colorado
1995 Mark Bruener (27) TE Washington
1996 Jamain Stephens (29) OT North Carolina A&T
1997 Chad Scott (24) CB Maryland
1998 Alan Faneca (26) OG Louisiana State
1999 Troy Edwards (13) WR Louisiana Tech
2000 Plaxico Burress (8) WR Michigan State
2001 Casey Hampton (19) NT Texas
2002 Kendall Simmons (30) OG Auburn State
2003 Troy Polamalu (16) S USC
2004 Ben Roethlisberger (11) QB Miami (Ohio)
2005 Heath Miller (30) TE Virginia
2006 Santonio Holmes (25) WR Ohio State
2007 Lawrence Timmons (15) LB Florida State
2008 Rashard Mendenhall (23) RB Illinois
2009 Ziggy Hood (32) DE Missouri
2010 Maurkice Pouncey (8) C Florida
2011 Cameron Heyward (31) DE Ohio State

Steelers Draft History(since 1969)

YearTotalSelectionsOffensiveDefensiveSpecialist
1969 (17 rounds) 17 9 7 1
1970 19 12 7 0
1971 22 11 10 1
1972 19 11 8 0
1973 20 7 13 0
1974 21 10 11 0
1975 21 12 9 0
1976 22 12 10 0
1977 (12 rounds) 18 10 8 0
1978 14 6 6 2
1979 15 8 6 1
1980 15 10 5 0
1981 11 6 5 0
1982 14 6 7 1
1983 14 9 5 0
1984 12 10 2 0
1985 13 4 8 1
1986 13 6 7 0
1987 13 6 7 0
1988 13 7 6 0
1989 13 5 8 0
1990 13 7 6 0
1991 12 7 5 0
1992 14 8 6 0
1993 (8 rounds) 10 4 6 0
1994 (7 rounds) 10 5 5 0
1995 10 4 5 1
1996 9 4 5 0
1997 8 4 4 0
1998 10 5 5 0
1999 11 5 5 1
2000 9 5 4 0
2001 7 3 4 0
2002 8 4 4 0
2003 5 2 3 0
2004 8 5 3 0
2003 5 2 3 0
2004 8 5 3 0
2005 8 5 3 0
2006 9 7 2 0
2007 8 3 4 1
2008 7 4 3 0
2009 9 5 4 0
2010 10 5 5 0
2011 7 3 4 0
TOTALS 541 281 250 10

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Family, faith and football are Norwood's loves

Tre Norwood fits right in with the Steelers with his trio of loves
news

Williamson Draft Review: Buddy Johnson

SNR's Matt Williamson reviews the Steelers fourth round draft selection
news

Small town success story

Isaiahh Loudermilk comes from a town where everyone really does know his name
news

Williamson Draft Review: Dan Moore Jr.

SNR's Matt Williamson reviews the Steelers fourth round draft selection
news

Williamson Draft Review: Kendrick Green

SNR's Matt Williamson reviews the Steelers third round draft selection
news

Williamson Draft Review: Pat Freiermuth

SNR's Matt Williamson reviews the Steelers second round draft selection
news

Williamson Draft Review: Najee Harris

SNR's Matt Williamson reviews the selection of first round pick, Najee Harris
news

Mom has always known best for Buddy

Buddy Johnson's mom has always been a guiding force for him
news

Pittsburgh's a perfect fit for Moore

The city matches Dan Moore Jr.'s blue-collar approach
news

Williamson's take on draft & '21 opponents

SNR's Matt Williamson examines the Steelers 2021 opponents and what they did in last week's draft
news

Labriola on grades, draft as theater, 1974

Love it or hate it, there's no denying the NFL Draft has become a popular and lucrative event
news

A special dedication to honor Patricia Rooney

The fountain in Allegheny Commons was dedicated to Patricia Regan Rooney, honoring her passion for the North Side treasure
Advertising