hall-of-honor_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers Hall of Honor class to be announced Saturday

Jul 28, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2023 will be revealed on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. during a program at Saint Vincent College and Steelers Nation can watch the announcement on the Steelers digital channels.

The announcement will be streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney, to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now.

To be considered for the Hall of Honor, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.

Related Content

news

Take A Tour: All together as one

For Jerome Bettis, being featured in the Hall of Honor Museum with the greats who played for the black and gold is 'special'

news

Take A Tour: Faneca anxious to see museum

Alan Faneca loves the Steelers history and can't wait to tour the Hall of Honor Museum

news

Take A Tour: Woodson's time in Pittsburgh was special

Memories from Rod Woodson's Steelers career are on display in the Hall of Honor Museum

news

Take A Tour: Teammates and friends together

Teammates Jon Kolb and Larry Brown honored to be together again in the Hall of Honor Museum

news

Take A Tour: Blount's personality on display

Mel Blount said being in the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is like being 'a kid in a candy store'

news

Polamalu gets to experience 'the legacy'

Troy Polamalu got his first look at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum on Thursday

news

Enjoying history they helped create

A group of Steelers legends got their first look at the Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium

news

A night to celebrate Steelers history

The Steelers inducted a new Hall of Honor Class on Saturday night

news

Steelers unveil Hall of Honor Museum at ribbon cutting

Exclusive feature at Acrisure Stadium offers fans a glimpse of the team's storied past

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

Steelers announce Hall of Honor Class of 2022

The Hall of Honor Class of 2022 includes Myron Cope, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Heath Miller

Advertising