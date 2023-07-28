Steelers Hall of Honor class to be announced Saturday

The Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2023 will be revealed on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. during a program at Saint Vincent College and Steelers Nation can watch the announcement on the Steelers digital channels.

The announcement will be streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney, to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now.