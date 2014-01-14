 Skip to main content
Advertising

Steelers fan wins NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid

Jan 14, 2014 at 02:15 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers fan THOMAS BROWN was chosen as this year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid, it was announced today. On February 2, he will hand the game ball to a game official moments before kickoff of Super Bowl XLVIII.   

Thousands of young fans nationwide entered the *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest *online at NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids. To be eligible, Brown pledged to be active for 60 minutes a day and answered the following questions:

  • If you could tell your favorite team what healthy foods they needed to eat, what would you suggest and why?
  • What do you think your favorite player does to stay fit?
  • Who is your favorite player on your local NFL team, and how does he inspire you to PLAY 60?

Brown, who plays NFL FLAG Football and enjoys family walks and bike rides, wrote about his admiration for TROY POLAMALUand the* *way he carries his fandom with him during family moves around the country. Brown's father, Shannon, is an active duty Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps who flies FA-18 fighter jets. "Like other military families, my wife and boys have had to sacrifice a lot over the years during my deployments overseas," said Shannon.

Yesterday, Brown traveled to Pittsburgh for a special surprise dinner with Polamalu. Today, he was treated to a tour of the Steelers facility, where he spent time with Steelers president ART ROONEY II and players HEATH MILLER and MAURKICE POUNCEY.

Brown, 9, is a competitive swimmer who specializes in the backstroke, and a Cub Scout who enjoys surfing.   In his contest essay, he provided some healthy-eating advice for Polamalu and his teammates, writing "I would tell them to eat healthy foods that are not artificial.  Eat veggies, lots of protein to build muscles, and stay away from junk food.  It will also make your hair shinier, especially Troy.  I think they should do this because I tried it and it has made me a better player on the field and a better student in the classroom." 

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII, Brown will spend time at Super Bowl Boulevard Engineered by GMC – the epicenter for NFL fans in New York City during Super Bowl week, celebrating all things football. At Super Bowl Boulevard, he will be of the first people to ride the 180-foot Toboggan Run in Times Square, He will also open the NFL PLAY 60 portion of Super Bowl Boulevard. Brown will be the first Super Kid to attend Super Bowl XLVIII Media Day Fueled by Gatorade at the Prudential Center. His activities will be filmed by Nickelodeon, the official youth media partner of the *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest.

Thirty-three *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest First Prize winners were also announced today.  They will receive an NFL PLAY 60 prize pack and two tickets to a 2014 regular season game in their local NFL-team market.  A full list of winners is below.

The *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, *in its seventh year, is part of NFL PLAY 60 which challenges kids across the country to get active for 60 minutes a day. At NFLRUSH.com, youngsters can pledge to PLAY 60, get tips from NFL pros and learn ways to rally their community to get active and healthy.  

Local NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest Winners

MARKET

LOCAL WINNER

Arizona Cardinals

Charles Macuga

Atlanta Falcons

Camren Hedgespeth

Baltimore Ravens

Wesley Hill

Buffalo Bills

Trenton Rumley

Carolina Panthers

Zackery Koroskenyi

Chicago Bears

Evan Grossman

Cincinnati Bengals

Aden Walls

Cleveland Browns

Dean Upholzer

Dallas Cowboys

Colin Wanek

Denver Broncos

Noelle Cain

Detroit Lions

Daniel Oberlin

Green Bay Packers

Jackson Wotruba

Houston Texans

Jeremy Gaudet

Indianapolis Colts

Hayley Dewitt

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dylan Browning

Kansas City Chiefs

Alexander Duncan

Miami Dolphins

Xiang Chi

Minnesota Vikings

Caleb Tate

New England Patriots

Domenic Scalese

New Orleans Saints

Maison Vigil

New York Giants

Zach Lebovitz

New York Jets

Kevin Lawlor

Oakland Raiders

Kenneth Lorenzo

Philadelphia Eagles

Kadin Matotek

Pittsburgh Steelers

Emily Shaffer

San Diego Chargers

Daniel Dorantes

San Francisco 49ers

Finn Papenfus

Seattle Seahawks

Cole Mullenix

St. Louis Rams

Hans Mueller

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Caroline Callahan

Tennessee Titans

Sara Rodgers

Washington Redskins

Austin Gardner

Non-Team Market

Destiny Regalia

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fitzpatrick presented with Bart Starr Award

Minkah Fitzpatrick was honored at the Super Bowl Breakfast with the Bart Starr Award
news

It's still 'surreal' for Heyward

Winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is something that still hasn't fully hit Cameron Heyward
news

Heyward wins the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cameron Heyward is the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
news

Gonzalez wins NFL Latino Youth Honors

Pittsburgh's Peter Gonzalez is the winner of the inaugural NFL Latino Youth Honors
news

Heyward has a heart of gold

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward's passion for giving back once again has him as a candidate for one of the NFL's most prestigious awards
news

50/50 raffle supports Pittsburgh community

The Steelers Charities 50/50 raffle has benefitted 182 charitable organizations
news

Austin reflects on the legacy of Dr. King

Calvin Austin III was moved seeing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on display at the National Civil Rights Museum
news

Fitzpatrick wins Bart Starr Award

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award
news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

Steelers announce nearly a half million dollars in donations to this year's Social Justice Fund Initiative 

news

Spreading holiday joy

Steelers players have spread holiday cheer throughout Pittsburgh and beyond this holiday season
news

Community Corner: Making a wish come true

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Local high school student a finalist for NFL award

Peter Gonzalez, who plays at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and was nominated by the Steelers, is a finalist for the NFL Latino Youth Honors
Advertising