Steelers fan wins NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid

Yesterday, Brown traveled to Pittsburgh for a special surprise dinner with Polamalu. Today, he was treated to a tour of the Steelers facility, where he spent time with Steelers president ART ROONEY II and players HEATH MILLER and MAURKICE POUNCEY.

Brown, 9, is a competitive swimmer who specializes in the backstroke, and a Cub Scout who enjoys surfing. In his contest essay, he provided some healthy-eating advice for Polamalu and his teammates, writing "I would tell them to eat healthy foods that are not artificial. Eat veggies, lots of protein to build muscles, and stay away from junk food. It will also make your hair shinier, especially Troy. I think they should do this because I tried it and it has made me a better player on the field and a better student in the classroom."

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII, Brown will spend time at Super Bowl Boulevard Engineered by GMC – the epicenter for NFL fans in New York City during Super Bowl week, celebrating all things football. At Super Bowl Boulevard, he will be of the first people to ride the 180-foot Toboggan Run in Times Square, He will also open the NFL PLAY 60 portion of Super Bowl Boulevard. Brown will be the first Super Kid to attend Super Bowl XLVIII Media Day Fueled by Gatorade at the Prudential Center. His activities will be filmed by Nickelodeon, the official youth media partner of the *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest.

Thirty-three *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest First Prize winners were also announced today. They will receive an NFL PLAY 60 prize pack and two tickets to a 2014 regular season game in their local NFL-team market. A full list of winners is below.

The *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, *in its seventh year, is part of NFL PLAY 60 which challenges kids across the country to get active for 60 minutes a day. At NFLRUSH.com, youngsters can pledge to PLAY 60, get tips from NFL pros and learn ways to rally their community to get active and healthy.