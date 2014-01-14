Steelers fan wins NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid

Pittsburgh Steelers fan THOMAS BROWN was chosen as this year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid, it was announced today. On February 2, he will hand the game ball to a game official moments before kickoff of Super Bowl XLVIII.
Thousands of young fans nationwide entered the *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest *online at NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids. To be eligible, Brown pledged to be active for 60 minutes a day and answered the following questions:
- If you could tell your favorite team what healthy foods they needed to eat, what would you suggest and why?
- What do you think your favorite player does to stay fit?
- Who is your favorite player on your local NFL team, and how does he inspire you to PLAY 60?
Brown, who plays NFL FLAG Football and enjoys family walks and bike rides, wrote about his admiration for TROY POLAMALUand the* *way he carries his fandom with him during family moves around the country. Brown's father, Shannon, is an active duty Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps who flies FA-18 fighter jets. "Like other military families, my wife and boys have had to sacrifice a lot over the years during my deployments overseas," said Shannon.
Yesterday, Brown traveled to Pittsburgh for a special surprise dinner with Polamalu. Today, he was treated to a tour of the Steelers facility, where he spent time with Steelers president ART ROONEY II and players HEATH MILLER and MAURKICE POUNCEY.
Brown, 9, is a competitive swimmer who specializes in the backstroke, and a Cub Scout who enjoys surfing. In his contest essay, he provided some healthy-eating advice for Polamalu and his teammates, writing "I would tell them to eat healthy foods that are not artificial. Eat veggies, lots of protein to build muscles, and stay away from junk food. It will also make your hair shinier, especially Troy. I think they should do this because I tried it and it has made me a better player on the field and a better student in the classroom."
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII, Brown will spend time at Super Bowl Boulevard Engineered by GMC – the epicenter for NFL fans in New York City during Super Bowl week, celebrating all things football. At Super Bowl Boulevard, he will be of the first people to ride the 180-foot Toboggan Run in Times Square, He will also open the NFL PLAY 60 portion of Super Bowl Boulevard. Brown will be the first Super Kid to attend Super Bowl XLVIII Media Day Fueled by Gatorade at the Prudential Center. His activities will be filmed by Nickelodeon, the official youth media partner of the *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest.
Thirty-three *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest First Prize winners were also announced today. They will receive an NFL PLAY 60 prize pack and two tickets to a 2014 regular season game in their local NFL-team market. A full list of winners is below.
The *NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, *in its seventh year, is part of NFL PLAY 60 which challenges kids across the country to get active for 60 minutes a day. At NFLRUSH.com, youngsters can pledge to PLAY 60, get tips from NFL pros and learn ways to rally their community to get active and healthy.
Local NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest Winners
|
MARKET
|
LOCAL WINNER
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
Charles Macuga
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
Camren Hedgespeth
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Wesley Hill
|
Buffalo Bills
|
Trenton Rumley
|
Carolina Panthers
|
Zackery Koroskenyi
|
Chicago Bears
|
Evan Grossman
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Aden Walls
|
Cleveland Browns
|
Dean Upholzer
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Colin Wanek
|
Denver Broncos
|
Noelle Cain
|
Detroit Lions
|
Daniel Oberlin
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Jackson Wotruba
|
Houston Texans
|
Jeremy Gaudet
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
Hayley Dewitt
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Dylan Browning
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Alexander Duncan
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Xiang Chi
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
Caleb Tate
|
New England Patriots
|
Domenic Scalese
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Maison Vigil
|
New York Giants
|
Zach Lebovitz
|
New York Jets
|
Kevin Lawlor
|
Oakland Raiders
|
Kenneth Lorenzo
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Kadin Matotek
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Emily Shaffer
|
San Diego Chargers
|
Daniel Dorantes
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Finn Papenfus
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Cole Mullenix
|
St. Louis Rams
|
Hans Mueller
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Caroline Callahan
|
Tennessee Titans
|
Sara Rodgers
|
Washington Redskins
|
Austin Gardner
|
Non-Team Market
|
Destiny Regalia