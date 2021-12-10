Steelers fall to Vikings, 36-28

The Steelers managed five first downs, 66 total net yards and converted one of seven third down attempts in the first 30 minutes.

The Vikings responded to Boswell's miss with a five-play, 61-yard drive in 2:01 that ended on an 14-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Jefferson. Joseph missed the extra point, which kept the score at 6-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

Joseph connected on a 38-yard field goal at the end of the Vikings' next possession. The drive covered 37 yards on seven plays in 2:02 and gave Minnesota a 9-0 lead with 14:43 left in the second quarter.

The Vikings struck again on Cook's 29-yard touchdown run with 9:55 remaining prior to halftime. Joseph's extra point gave the Vikings a 16-0 lead. The Vikings gained 47 yards on three carries on the five-play, 78-yard drive in 3:06.