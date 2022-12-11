Steelers fall to Ravens, 16-14

The Steelers forced another Baltimore punt and again drove inside the Ravens' 20, but were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. But Chris Boswell's 40-yard attempt was deflected by 6-foot-8 defensive lineman Calais Campbell, sending the Steelers away without points again.

The Ravens continued churning out yardage on the ground after taking over the Baltimore 30, grinding their way into field goal range for a 30-yard field goal from Tucker that increased the advantage to 16-7 with 3:19 remaining in the game.

The Steelers quickly answered as Trubisky connected on a 37-yard pass to Johnson and was roughed by defensive lineman Justin Madubuike on the play, picking up a big chunk of yardage. That set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to Freiermuth that made it 16-14 with 2:30 remaining in the game.

On third-and-3 from the Pittsburgh 28, Gus Edwards picked up 6 yards off right tackle to seal the victory.

"(There was) really nothing mystical about it. We didn't do the things necessary to secure victory, particularly how these two teams come together and the nature of these match-ups, you know points are precious," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "We turned the ball over when we were in scoring territory a couple of times, taking points off the board. We allowed a known legendary guy to block a kick. He's probably the leading kick blocker, active kick blocker in the NFL, just get in there in the gap and blocked the kick, and then obviously we couldn't get the needed stop at the weightiest moment on defense."