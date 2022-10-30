Steelers fall to Eagles, 35-13

Tomlin sent his offense back onto the field and Chase Claypool took a jet sweep handoff from Pickett and tossed a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt to tie the game at 7-7.

The Eagles quickly marched downfield on their next possession, scoring on a 27-yard pass from Hurts to Brown, who was working against cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, for a 14-7 lead.

The two teams traded punts before Hurts and Brown struck again midway through the second quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass that was nearly identical to his previous throw. Brown ran down the sideline with Witherspoon on his inside hip and Hurts dropped the ball in on his outside shoulder for a 21-7 Philadelphia lead.

Witherspoon, who was coming back from missing the past four games with a hamstring injury, was pulled at halftime, replaced by James Pierre. Pierre later left with a foot injury.

"That's on me to make the plays when I'm in that position. Coaches trust me to do my job and I didn't do that," Witherspoon said. "You've just got to try to make the play. I don't think I did a good enough job to try to make the play. It's as simple as that."

The Steelers answered with a scoring drive of their own, going 45 yards on 12 plays for a 38-yard field goal from Nick Sciba, who was subbing for injured Chris Boswell, that made it 21-10 at the half.

But the Eagles quickly extended that lead to 28-10 on the opening possession of the second half with Hurts throwing a 34-yard touchdown to Zach Pascal on a blown coverage that made it 28-10.

The Steelers again answered, but with another field goal drive after stalling in the red zone. Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal to finish off a 15-play, 64-yard drive that pulled the Steelers back within two scores at 28-13 with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Marcus Allen converted a fourth-and-2 taking a direct snap in punt formation, while Chase Claypool also had a nice catch and run of 25 yards during the drive.

Sciba, however, kicked the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving the Eagles the ball at their own 40. But the defense held and forced a punt that was downed at the Philadelphia 1.

The Steelers moved the ball all the way to the Philadelphia 36, but Pickett was sacked by former Pittsburgh defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and fumbled. The loose ball was picked up by former Pitt cornerback Avonte Maddox and returned to the Philadelphia 46 with 13:30 remaining in the game. Hargrave had two sacks against his former team.

On the first play coming out of the stoppage following the turnover, Hurts connected with Brown over the middle on a catch-and-run to the Pittsburgh 11, and one play later, Miles Sanders scored on an 11-yard run to put the game away.