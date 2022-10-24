Steelers fall to Dolphins, 16-10

The Dolphins quickly drove into Steelers territory and Cameron Sutton nearly picked off Tagovailoa inside the 10, but dropped the ball and Sanders then kicked a 47-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the first half for a 16-10 Miami lead.

The Steelers punted after a three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half, and Miami drove to the Pittsburgh 13. But Chase Edmunds was stopped on back-to-back runs, first by Cam Heyward, then by Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Jack to turn the ball over on downs.

Neither team threatened again until the Steelers took over at their own 18 with 7:56 remaining in the game.

With a light rain falling, Pickett drove the Steelers methodically downfield, eating up yardage and time off the clock.

Pickett picked up a third-and-1 on a sneak to the 14, but the Steelers were penalized for an illegal shift on the play, pushing the ball back to the 20.

On the next play, Pickett scrambled for the first down, but left tackle Dan Moore was called for a holding penalty with 3:06 remaining, making it third-and-16.

"I'm still ticked off about it," said Moore of the holding penalty. "It is what it is. You've got to flush it and go on to the next play.

"We kept shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties, not being able to finish drives. I don't think it was anything they did to stop us."

Pickett was picked off by safety Jevon Holland on a pass intended for Johnson on the next play. Holland returned the ball to midfield, turning the Steelers away.

The Steelers got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining and Pickett directed them to the Miami 25 with 25 seconds remaining, but his back-shoulder throw to Pickens wound up getting caught by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who tapped both feet in bounds to turn the Steelers away again.