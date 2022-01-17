Steelers fall to Chiefs, 42-21

Kicker Chris Boswell's extra point gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

Watt deflected a pass that was intercepted by inside linebacker Devin Bush on first-and-10 from the Steelers' 22 following a 48-yard punt return by wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The Steelers scored their first offensive touchdown on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Diontae Johnson with 4:10 left in the third.

The drive covered 75 yards on 10 plays in 5:04 and ended on the 35th touchdown pass of Roethlisberger's postseason career, seventh on the NFL's all-time list.

Boswell's extra point drew the Steelers to within 35-14.

Roethlisberger added a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver James Washington with 7:36 left in regulation, his 36th in a playoff game, one behind Drew Brees for No. 6 all-time.

Roethlisberger's 147 yards passing to that point against the Chiefs elevated him to No. 3 on the NFL's career playoff passing yards list at 5,904, ahead of Joe Montana (5,772) and Brett Favre (5,885). Roethlisberger ended up with 5,962 postseason passing yards.

Roethlisberger finished having completed 29 of 44 passes for 215 yards passing, with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the game that ended his 12th trip to the playoffs and, in all likelihood, his 18-year career with the Steelers.

"I'm proud to play with these guys," said Roethlisberger. "God has blessed me with an ability to throw a football and has blessed me to play in the greatest city, in Pittsburgh with the greatest fans and the greatest football team and players. And it has just been truly a blessing and I'm so thankful to Him for the opportunity that He's given me.

"Just a bunch of guys that fought for each other, that fought their butts off and just competed. It wasn't always pretty, but there are a lot of games that we found a way. I'm so proud of this group of men and the way they fight for each other, for the black and gold, for our fans. It's just been an honor to play with them."