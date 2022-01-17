Xtra Points

Steelers fall to Chiefs, 42-21

Jan 17, 2022 at 12:50 AM

The Chiefs' offense started slowly but the Steelers' offense didn't get started until after a blowout had eventually ensued in Kansas City.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their final three possessions of the first half and their first three of the second half along the way to a 42-21 victory over the Steelers on Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Steelers exited the playoffs with an overall record of 9-8-1.

The Chiefs moved on to the next round at 13-5.

GAME PHOTOS: Wild Card Round at Kansas City Chiefs

Game action photos from the Steelers' Wild Card Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20),Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20),Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 139

Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48)lPittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48)lPittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 139

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 139

Fans during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 139

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\pss54\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 139

\pss54\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 139

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ops93\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 139

\ops93\during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
110 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
113 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
114 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
115 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
116 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
117 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
118 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Inside Linebacker Coach Jerry Olsavsky during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
119 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Inside Linebacker Coach Jerry Olsavsky during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
120 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
121 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
122 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
123 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
124 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
125 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
126 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
127 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
128 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
129 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
130 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
131 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
132 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
133 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
134 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
135 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
136 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
137 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
138 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)
139 / 139

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. (Ben Solomon / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Solomon/Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City's offensive explosion included a trick-play, 2-yard touchdown pass from tight end Travis Kelce to wide receiver Byron Pringle at the end of a nine-play, 75-yard drive in 4:57.

Kicker Harrison Butker's extra point gave the Chiefs a 42-14 lead with 14:13 left in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fifth touchdown pass of the night, a 31-yard strike to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Butker's extra point gave the Chiefs a four-touchdown advantage at 35-7 with 9:14 left in the third quarter.

Kansas City took over at the Steelers' 29-yard line after running back Najee Harris' first fumble of the season (forced by linebacker Willie Gary, recovered by defensive end Frank Clark) on what became a two-snap scoring possession.

The Chiefs took command by driving 68 yards on nine plays in 4:47, a march that concluded on a third-and-goal, 1-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to guard Nick Allegretti, who had reported as an eligible receiver.

Butker's extra point gave the Chiefs a 28-7 lead with 10:13 left in the third.

The Chiefs took a two-score lead via a six-play, 80-yard drive in 39 seconds that ended with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce on third-and-20 from the Steelers' 48 with 22 seconds left in the second quarter.

Butker's extra point upped the Chiefs' lead to 21-7.

The Chiefs took their first lead late in the second.

Big plays highlighted a seven-play, 74-yard drive in 2:43 that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Pringle, a pump-fade to the corner of the end zone that beat cornerback Joe Haden.

A 31-yard catch-and-run connection from Mahomes to Kelce, a 15-yard burst by running back Jerick McKinnon and a 13-yard run by McKinnon helped set the stage for the go-ahead touchdown pass.

Butker's extra point gave the Chiefs a 14-7 lead with 1:55 left in the first half.

Kansas City scored its first touchdown on a 4-yard shovel pass from Mahomes to McKinnon. The eight-play, 76-yard drive in 4:56 included a 23-yard scramble by Mahomes on first-and-15 from the Steelers' 25.

Butker's extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 5:45 remaining before the break.

The Chiefs out-gained the Steelers, 302-44 in the opening 30 minutes and had a 16-2 edge in first downs.

The Steelers opened the scoring with a splash play on defense after a scoreless first quarter.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt recovered a fumble forced by defensive tackle Cam Heyward and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown with 10:41 left in the second.

Kicker Chris Boswell's extra point gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

Watt deflected a pass that was intercepted by inside linebacker Devin Bush on first-and-10 from the Steelers' 22 following a 48-yard punt return by wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The Steelers scored their first offensive touchdown on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Diontae Johnson with 4:10 left in the third.

The drive covered 75 yards on 10 plays in 5:04 and ended on the 35th touchdown pass of Roethlisberger's postseason career, seventh on the NFL's all-time list.

Boswell's extra point drew the Steelers to within 35-14.

Roethlisberger added a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver James Washington with 7:36 left in regulation, his 36th in a playoff game, one behind Drew Brees for No. 6 all-time.

Roethlisberger's 147 yards passing to that point against the Chiefs elevated him to No. 3 on the NFL's career playoff passing yards list at 5,904, ahead of Joe Montana (5,772) and Brett Favre (5,885). Roethlisberger ended up with 5,962 postseason passing yards.

Roethlisberger finished having completed 29 of 44 passes for 215 yards passing, with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the game that ended his 12th trip to the playoffs and, in all likelihood, his 18-year career with the Steelers.

"I'm proud to play with these guys," said Roethlisberger. "God has blessed me with an ability to throw a football and has blessed me to play in the greatest city, in Pittsburgh with the greatest fans and the greatest football team and players. And it has just been truly a blessing and I'm so thankful to Him for the opportunity that He's given me.

"Just a bunch of guys that fought for each other, that fought their butts off and just competed. It wasn't always pretty, but there are a lot of games that we found a way. I'm so proud of this group of men and the way they fight for each other, for the black and gold, for our fans. It's just been an honor to play with them."

The 15-play, 75-yard drive in 6:37 included conversions on fourth-and-1 from the Steelers' 34 (an 8-yard gain by running back Benny Snell) and fourth-and-2 from the Chiefs' 20 (a 15-yard completion from Roethlisberger to Johnson).

Boswell's extra point accounted for the 21-point final margin.

Roethlisberger's final pass found tight end Zach Gentry, who was tackled at the Chiefs' 4.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned after landing on the Reserve/Injured list and undergoing shoulder surgery following the Steelers' 27-19 win over Denver on Oct. 10.

Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 26 yards.

Advertising