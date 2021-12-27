Steelers fall to Chiefs, 36-10

The touchdown drive covered 85 yards on 17 plays in 6:47.

The Chiefs had increased their 23-0 halftime lead on quarterback Patrick Mahomes' third touchdown pass of the day. Mahomes hit wide receiver Byron Pringle for a 16-yard, catch-and-run touchdown with 8:53 left in the third. Kicker Elliott Fry's extra point made it 30-0.

The seven-play, 51-yard drive in 3:51 commenced at the Kansas City 49 after safety Tyrann Mathieu recovered a Johnson fumble that occurred after a catch and a gain of 2.

Fry's 34-yard field goal with 12:40 left in the fourth quarter re-established a 30-point lead for the Chiefs at 33-3.

His third field goal of the day, this one from 30 yards away, gave Kansas City a 36-3 lead with 10:30 left in the fourth.

Kansas City had taken over at the Steelers' 7 after a strip-sack of Roethlisberger by defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and a fumble recovery and 10-yard return by defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

The start was a harbinger of what was ahead.

The Chiefs had two touchdowns before the Steelers registered two first downs.

Kansas City's first score came on a 1-yard run by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire that capped a 14-play, 78-yard drive in 8:10 on the home team's first possession. The Chiefs converted a third-and-7 and a fourth-and-1 on the march, which didn't include a play longer than 13 yards. Fry's extra point gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

The Chiefs got the ball back on the Steelers' next offensive snap when Roethlisberger was intercepted by cornerback Charvarius Ward at the Steelers' 49.

Kansas City needed six plays and 2:54 to score another touchdown. The drive ended on a 5-yard pass from Mahomes to Pringle. Fry's extra point gave Kansas City a 14-0 lead with 1:05 left in the first.

A 44-yard field goal by Fry upped the Chiefs' lead to 17-0 with 8:45 left in the second quarter.

Kansas City drove 54 yards on 10 plays in 5:01.

The lead grew to 23-0 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman with 2:13 left in the first half (the extra point was missed).

The Steelers had driven from their 25 to the Chiefs' 18 on the previous possession, but Boswell missed a 36-yard field goal attempt. Punter Corliss Waitman filled in at holder for punter Pressley Harvin III, who missed the game for personal reasons. It snapped a streak of 43 consecutive field goals converted from inside 40 yards for Boswell.

Fry missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with 18 seconds left before the break.